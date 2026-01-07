Virgin River season 7 gets the release date announcement fans have waited for

Virgin River fans, rejoice! We finally have a date for when season 7 of the beloved Netflix romantic drama arrives.

Thanks to TUDUM, we know Virgin River, one of the streamer’s biggest shows finally has a date for its new season. The report confirms that Virgin River season 7 will premiere on March 12, 2026. There’s also some first-look images of the return of the beloved characters.

This comes after the series was already renewed for an eighth season. That makes it all the better for fans as they know the show will be building to a new season while still providing the great drama and romance they’ve all come to love.

Based on the best-selling novels by Robyn Carr, Virgin River debuted in 2019 and became one of the steamer’s more low-key but wonderful success stories. It centered on Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who, after the sudden death of her husband, moves to the small California town of Virgin River.

While settling in, Melinda hits it off with bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson) to start a new life in this town and its quirky residents. The series has moved past only the novels to be a great tale, with audiences loving the character interaction and heartfelt stories. Each season has upped the drama while remaining a nice "comfort food"

It’s been a wait for fans with season 6 premiering in 2024, with some delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. The release date is great for fans of the show who want to know more of a key romance!

Virgin River S7. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Episode #703 of Virgin River S7. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What to expect in Virgin River season 7

The sixth season finale saw Melinda and Jack finally getting married. The first look shows them on what appears to be their honeymoon, with them meeting a woman at a train station. It's confirmed that the show was filmed in Mexico, so they're likely vacationing there.

Meanwhile, Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) slept together, only for Brie’s boyfriend Mike (Marco Grazzini) to propose to her. We'll have to wait and see how that storyline plays out in the new season.

In addition to Henderson, Breckenridge, Allen, Hollingsworth, and Grazzini, the whole cast will be back for the new season, including Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Sarah Dugdale, Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury.

Also, Sara Canning, Austin Nichols, and Cody Kearsley have been added as recurring characters, although no details on how they factor into the story.

The show should follow the formula of all 10 episodes dropping at once, rather than being split up as Netflix seems to like to do lately. That’s a perfect binge for fans of the show who can’t wait to see this beloved romance make its long-awaited return!

Virgin River season 7 premieres March 12 on Netflix.