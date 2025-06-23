Since Virgin River season 6 debuted last fall on Netflix, fans have been counting down the days until new episodes made their way onto our watch lists. Thankfully, the popular Netflix original romantic drama series just made some serious progreess on that front. We're officially one step closer to watching all the latest drama unfold in Virgin River season 7.

After filming on the upcoming seventh season began earlier this year in March 2025, there's now word about filming being completed. On Friday, June 20, many of the show's cast members took to Instagram to share an exciting update directly with fans. Production has been completed on Virgin River season 7, with filming coming to an end on the first day of summer!

Virgin River season 7 finished filming in June 2025

Benjamin Hollingsworth and Kanyse McClure, who play Brady and Kaia respectively, shared a joint Instagram post on June 20 with the caption, "First day of Summer and Last day of Filming Season 7 of Virgin River." The post featured two selfies photos that included them along with two crew members and fellow Virgin River star Zibby Allen. McClure wrote, "It was the best day!"

Allen shared her own post celebrating the season 7 wrap, which included three photos: one with Hollingsworth, one with Allen and Alexandra Breckenridge embracing, and another with Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and a crew member. In the comments, Hollingsworth wrote, "I hit the scene partner jackpot," seemingly teasing more Brie and Brady scenes to come in season 7!

More Virgin River cast members shared updates as season 7 wrapped filming, with Annette O'Toole, otherwise known as Hope McCrea, simply shared a photo of her dog in its travel carrier with the caption, "Bye Vancouver!" Meanwhile, Colin Lawrence, who plays Preacher, posted a video from inside his trailer marking the wrap of the season and expressed his hope that they would be back for more.

While he couldn't give much away about season 7, he teased that it's "another stellar season" and, like the rest of us, he's keeping his "fingers crossed for more [seasons] to come." Lawrence didn't reveal when the upcoming season will premiere, whether that's later this year or next year, as he doesn't know the release date. But he assured fans he'll share the date once it's announced.

Before the announcement that Virgin River season 7 wrapped filming, we had been receiving more and more behind the scenes updates, specifically from Breckenridge. She recently shared a look at Mel wearing scrubs for a scene, a marked change from her usually casual nursing attire. The actress also gave fans a first-look at Mel and Jack's new house.

Perhaps most interestingly, earlier this month, Breckenridge mused about when season 7 could be released on Netflix. The streamer had kept mum on the release window, with the lack of updates seemingly suggesting the new episodes could be pushed to 2026, but the star wondered if we could be seeing the return of Mel and Jack before the end of 2025. We'll have to wait and see!

