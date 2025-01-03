You'll have to wait an extra week for the Outlander season 7 finale (When to watch)

Today's episode of Outlander season 7 was absolutely one of my favorites of the season! It was so well done and had everything you look for in the historical drama. There's emotion, romance, heartbreak, action, high stakes, and so much more. Protective Jamie is the best Jamie, and please just give Sam Heughan all the awards already. Episode 15 is the penultimate episode of the season, so you might be wondering when the finale is. It's actually not next week.

We're going to have to wait a little longer to find out what happens next. Of course at the top of our mind right now is Claire and whether she's going to survive getting shot. Starz is taking one week off, which means that the finale will not be released next week, Jan. 10. The Outlander season 7 finale, aka episode 16, “A Hundred Thousand Angels," premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on the Starz app and Starz channel.

As you probably know by now, the streaming release time is 12 a.m. ET, while you can wait until the episode is broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on television. We've already got the promo and synopsis though thankfully. At least there's a little bit of something to tide us over for the extra long wait! Check them both out below:

"Denzell must perform a dangerous operation with the skills he’s learned from Claire. William asks for help from an unexpected source in his mission to save Jane."

Season 7 episode 16 is written by showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts and EP Toni Graphia. These two always write really great episodes, so I know this last episode of season 7 is going to tear our hearts out, and probably provide a good cliffhanger going into the eighth and final season. Also, the Outlander finales are always top notch and become some of our favorites. With this writing team at the helm, I know we're in good hands.

So maybe you guys can help me out here. Is it just me or doesn't it look like it's Jamie who goes with William to save Jane in the promo? Because Lord John wouldn't be and "unexpected source." I can't imagine Jamie leaving Claire's side while she's between life and death. Though perhaps this is a tease that she'll hopefully be alright. I mean, there's no way they're going to kill Claire off. Right? It would be nice to see father and son team up to do this, and Jamie might finally have the chance to speak to William now that the truth is out there. We'll have to wait and see when the finale arrives!

The Outlander season 7 finale premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.