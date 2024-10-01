It's the end of an era! Outlander season 8 (final season) has wrapped filming
It's certainly an end of an era! And in the words of Sam Heughan himself, what a journey indeed. I can't believe we've reached the end of the road when it comes to filming the fabulous series. The cast and crew have officially wrapped production on Outlander season 8. I'm not crying, you're crying. I have such mixed feelings right now.
On the one hand, they should all be so proud to have made it so far in television and been able to adapt all of author Diana Gabaldon's books (the finished ones). Even though the ending is not going to be the same as the author's since she hasn't written the final novel yet, I'm sure that it's going to be great and something that fits the show. This series has always been in good hands.
The official Outlander Instagram page, as well as several of the beloved cast members, including Heughan, shared posts to commemorate wrapping up filming the final season and shared their thoughts as they reflect back on their time on the show. The historical drama's page also did a cute idea.
The actors, as well as executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts each wrote what they'd take from set on the clapboard now that the series is done filming. Perhaps they'll actually be allowed to take some items home to remember this amazing show by! Except for Richard Rankin's dignity. That might need to stay behind! Just kidding. I love how funny he is, even in something like this.
Outlander has been in my life for so long at this point that I can't imagine not having new episodes of the series. It's such a strange feeling. I came in as a fan when the first half of Outlander season 1 was already out. I was of course hooked right away, and eagerly awaited the second half of the first season. And what a journey it's been since then!
Of course there's the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, to look forward to. So the universe isn't going away completely. But it's still not going to be the same. It's a different set of actors, and I'm sorry. But no one can be at the OTP level that's Jamie and Claire. But I am looking forward to it.
Before all of our tears start to trickle, let's be thankful that there's Outlander season 7 part 2 coming on Nov. 22, 2024. And then after that, it will probably be a bit until Starz decides to air/stream Outlander season 8, aka the final season. And there will still be promotion and news surrounding that. Sigh. Deep breaths. We'll get through this together, Sassenachs!
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the show, including season 8!