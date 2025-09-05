If you only watch one TV show in the Netflix Top 10 right now, let it be this one

I don’t know about you, but whenever I open Netflix, I immediately get overwhelmed by the endless options staring back at me. Between buzzy new releases, hidden gems, and fan-favorite comfort shows, my watchlist seems never-ending. And don’t even get me started on the Netflix Top 10. Every day, it feels like a new obsession is sitting there, begging for my attention.

Should I pick between the dark, twisty thriller that everyone at work keeps spoiling for me? Or the guilty-pleasure rom-com that looks so cheesy it might actually make me laugh, cry, and binge the whole thing in one sitting? Or maybe I should set my sights on the true-crime docuseries that I know will keep me up all night. There's just too much to choose from, and honestly, it can feel impossible to pick.

If you've landed on this article, chances are you're feeling that same mix of excitement and indecision. You want to watch something but don’t know where to start, so you decide to check out the Netflix Top 10 for inspiration. Well, if you look at the list right now, it's packed with many exciting shows. However, there's one particular series that I strongly recommend checking out.

It’s a show that has people raving nonstop, and it's actually been out for quite a while now. That should tell you just how good it is. It's the new erotic thriller, The Hunting Wives. As of Sept. 5, it's currently ranked at the No. 9 spot on the Top 10 list. Don't worry. It was ranked much higher around the time of its release, which was back in July 2025. The fact that it's still in the Top 10 is impressive in itself.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix Production Still | Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives is a gripping, twist-filled drama

Given how popular The Hunting Wives is, you might have already heard of this series. Perhaps you might have even been on the fence about watching it. I'm here to tell you to stop overthinking it and just dive in. Seriously, give it a shot! It's suspenseful, raunchy, and at times, silly. You'll likely recognize most of the cast, and they all deliver outstanding performances as expected. But while the intriguing plot and talented cast will be the first thing to grab your attention, it's how the story unfolds that'll keep you invested and tuned in.

The Hunting Wives might seem like your typical suburban drama at first glance, but don’t be fooled. There's a murder that takes place early on, and it sets off a chain reaction of secrets, lies, and shocking betrayals that will keep you glued to the screen. I don't know how much more I can stress this, but The Hunting Wives is addictive in the best way possible. Try watching the first episode, and you'll immediately understand what I'm talking about. Just don't wait too long to start watching, because there's a good chance Netflix will eventually renew The Hunting Wives for a second season.

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives. It was initially supposed to stream on Starz, but the streaming giant dropped it after it split from Lionsgate Television (the show's producer). Netflix then picked it up and released it on its platform on July 21.

Based on May Cobb's novel of the same name, the series revolves around Sophie O’Neil, a young woman from Boston who moves to the seemingly quiet East Texas town of Maple Brook with her family. Shortly after their arrival, Sophie becomes entangled with a group of wealthy, politically conservative women. But this is when things start to get complicated. Sophie quickly discovers that behind their polished exteriors, these women harbor dangerous secrets, especially their enigmatic leader, Margo Banks, whose charm masks a manipulative and unpredictable nature.

Brittany Snow takes on the lead role of Sophie, while Malin Akerman portrays Margo. Also in the cast are Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Chrissy Metz, and others.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Hunting Wives season 1 on Netflix right now. Also, stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on a potential The Hunting Wives season 2!