We have some killer news about Sweetpea season 2 on Starz!
We're feeling as great as Rhiannon felt in that moment in the image above from Sweetpea season 1 because there's some exciting and killer news to share about the future of the series. It hasn't even been a month since the thriller finished its run on Starz, and the network has already decided the fate of the show.
Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell has been renewed for a second season! No filming or release date have been shared at this time. The show is produced by Sky Studios in Britain, and broadcast in the U.S. by Starz. Get ready for more to come. Per a press release, season 2 will see the gal with a penchant for blood "return with a vengeance as her killer secret continues to spiral." Plus, you can expect to see Rhiannon become "more twisted than ever."
This definitely doesn't come as a shock with the turn of events that happened at the end of season 1. Throughout the whole time, Rhiannon was only targeting bullies and those who had wronged her in a way. She was telling herself she was doing the world a favor by getting rid of these nasty guys. However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, one more became her target and he definitely didn't deserve it.
AJ figures out that Rhiannon is the one behind all the killings that have been happening. And as he tries to leave, she brutally stabs him just like the rest. I mean, it wasn't just once or twice. Definitely multiple and AJ is gone. He was so sweet and probably my favorite character. I sort of saw this twist coming, but the show still managed to shock me for sure. I think this transition from killing only "bad" people to murdering an innocent will cause a shift in Rhiannon that will be interesting to see in Sweetpea season 2.
And if that wasn't enough of a cliffhanger, the moment she does what she does in her home is when her sister walks in. How is she going to explain all of this to her? Is Rhiannon capable of killing her own sister to hide the truth? I mean, they don't have the best relationship and Seren is pretty dismissive of her. Honestly, I wouldn't put anything past Rhiannon at this point. Plus, Detective Marina knows her secret but is keeping quiet for now.
It's very interesting how one episode, especially the finale, can change your mind. At first, I was enjoying the series then it sort of lost me. No offense, but I was ready for it to be over and didn't think a season 2 would be necessary. Then, the season 1 finale changed my whole perspective! There's a lot of places for the story to go now, and intriguing loose ends, including Julia on the run, to really dive into. Bring on Sweetpea season 2!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Sweetpea season 2 on Starz.