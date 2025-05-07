We Were Liars is the mystery thriller we need this summer based on that teaser trailer

A young adult mystery thriller is on the way from Prime Video this summer, and just the newly released teaser trailer has me itching for more! Get ready for We Were Liars, based on the novel of the same name by author E. Lockhart.

We Were Liars premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Prime Video. With this kind of genre, I personally would have preferred more of a weekly release. But, it is what it is. The upcoming series looks very intriguing, so thankfully it's not too far away. Check out the teaser trailer below:

The show is centered around Cadence Sinclair Eastman who comes from an "American royalty" family, per the synopsis. She and her "tight-knit inner circle" make up a group of four nicknamed the Liars. They all spend summers together at her grandfather's private island in New England.

It's all about having fun in the sun, relaxing, and sparks flying. Though what happens when a mysterious accident "changes Cadence's life forever?" What exactly happened to her, and what are the other Liars keeping from her?

So, she does survive the accident. That much is certain. And there seems to be a one-year time jump afterwards as Cadence's voiceover reveals something terrible happened last summer. She's not going to know what happened for a whole year? Interesting. The teaser trailer also reveals that Cadence and Gat grow very close and may start a relationship. Will that continue after the incident? Does he also have something to hide? There's so many questions I can't wait to get the answers to!

We Were Liars stars the core foursome Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis. Other cast members joining the four include Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

If you were a fan of The Vampire Diaries, then you'll be happy to know that the mystery thriller is written and executive produced by Julie Plec, who co-created TVD. She also serves as showrunner. Carina Adly MacKenzie, who worked on The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals as well as Roswell: New Mexico, also takes on the three roles alongside Plec. The series is defintiely in great hands!

We Were Liars premieres Wednesday, June 18, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Prime Video.