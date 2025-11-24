Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 5 recap: Pennywise finally arrives

On the heels of last episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, Dick is pulled out of Taniel’s mind. It’s apparent that the shine has a very visceral toll on those who are subjected to its power so invasively. The military knows to go to the house on Neibolt Street.

Meanwhile, Marge is healing from her eye injury. She told everyone her glasses shattered in her eye and Lilly was trying to help. Marge now understands Lilly’s wild claims and apologizes. Later, at the standpipe, Lilly and the gang discuss including Marge when they stumble upon the missing Matty hiding.

Shaw fully discloses Operation Precept to Leroy. Derry is a cage and the military are looking for the bars. They intend to control the entity. Leroy is livid that he wasn’t informed before moving his family into Derry. He makes the decision to temporarily move his family on base.

The gang questions Matty who reveals he was in the sewers with a clown captor. Some kids were kept alive and kept scared. But he managed to escape, knowing that the clown hunts in the night and sleeps during the day. Lilly asks if the kids from the theater are down there. Unfortunately, Teddy was dead on arrival. His sister Susie bled out. But Phil was still alive down there. Matty refuses to go to the police because he doesn’t want to risk being returned to his dad.

The Augury

A council of the Shokopiwah tribe are discussing the present cycle plaguing Derry. They reflect on how the behavior of the townspeople leads them to believe the Augury is at hand. This is a particularly gruesome event that signifies the end of the 27-year cycle. The previous two were the Bradley Gang shootout and the Ironworks Fire.

Afterward, Rose confronts Shaw about detaining her nephew. She, too, is informed about Operation Precept. To bargain for her nephew’s freedom, she brings the dagger used by her people to fight the Galloo. Rose is allowed to see Taniel and hand off the dagger. While doing so, they speak vaguely with Rose alluding to the idea of Taniel using the dagger to protect himself and escape the military while they’re underground. Episode 4 showed that Pennywise won’t approach the dagger but will seek other available prey.

Hank has been sentenced to Shawshank for his alleged guilt regarding the disappearance of the kids at the theater. Charlotte witnesses his transfer as the Shawshank bus arrives. As Hank is being loaded on, a man assumed to be the father of Phil and Susie pulls out a gun and tries to take out Hank. Thankfully, he is thwarted by an officer. As chaos ensues, Charlotte sees a guard smiling maliciously at the madness unfolding, then disappears.

Later that day, Charlotte sees on the news that the Shawshank bus was attacked and drove off the road. Hank is unaccounted for and presumed to be on the run.

The Kershes

Hoping to get advice, Lilly visits her Juniper Hill friend, Ingrid Kersh. During this visit, Lilly relays the information Matty shared. Discussing what options to take, Ingrid’s husband appears. He’s noticeably inebriated and subtly belligerent toward Ingrid.

King fans will note that Kersh is the surname used by Pennywise to lure Beverly into her childhood home in the latter section of It. The behavior of Mr. Kersh may be indicative of something wicked to come.

The following day when Ingrid is heading out of the house she finds Hank in her car. She drives with him to a secluded spot in the woods. They get out of the car and embrace. Ingrid is the married white woman Hank was with the night of the theater incident. Ingrid seeks out Charlotte for help.

The Military Under Neibolt

The military enters the sewers through the well in the house on Neibolt. Everyone is informed that their fears will reside there and to shoot anything that logically shouldn't be among them. The plan being to have Taniel take them to where the pillars are set. During this however, the crew falls into a large pocket of water washing Dick away. This confusion allows Taniel to escape, but he accidentally drops the dagger.

Pennywise begins picking off officers. When Leroy and Pauly find themselves separated, Pennywise shifts into the visage of Charlotte. Pauly can’t see Charlotte which allows the logic-driven Leroy to know he can attack this imposter.

Matilda Lawler, Arian S. Cartaya, Clara Stack, Blake Cameron James, and Amanda Christine in IT: Welcome to Derry. Image courtesy of Brooke Palmer/HBO.

The Kids in the Sewer

Against the wishes of Mrs. Kersh, Lilly convinces her friends to go into the sewers to try and save Phil. As a form of protection, they each take three of Lilly’s mother’s pills to stave off their own fears. This proves to be a horrible idea as the strength of the pills cause them all to become intoxicated. Though, it is useful in sowing the first signs of a relationship for Marge and Rich.

While wandering, they stumble upon bodies floating in the water. To their dismay, they recognize Teddy, Susie, and Phil. As the gang begin panicking, Matty spins and sings a song. Lilly sees a fourth body floating. This is the body of Matty.

The imposter Matty begins transforming, finally revealing himself to be Pennywise. The kids run terrified and sobered from the experience. Lilly gets detached from the group and cornered by Pennywise who taunts her with images of her father. As he goes to make his final strike, he is stopped. In the water, the dagger glows in the water and Pennywise retreats. Lilly intuitively pockets the dagger.

Leroy and Pauly hear a noise coming from a tunnel. Hand on his trigger, Leroy watches as Will rounds the corner followed by the other children. Not to be fooled twice, Leroy aims and fires his weapon. Pauly, also seeing the children, sacrifices himself to save them. Everyone vacates the sewers, except notably Pauly and the still missing Dick.

Chris Chalk in IT: Welcome to Derry. Image courtesy of Brooke Palmer/HBO.

Hallorann and the Box

While Dick was missing from the search party he was on a journey. He was inside a part of his mind that held his deepest traumas. The spirit of his grandmother tried to comfort him. But, the memory of Dick’s grandfather pulls forth a locked box from Dick’s psyche. King fans will recognize this box from Dr. Sleep. The contents of which are not yet revealed in the show and won’t be spoiled here.

Dick’s grandfather berates the two for having their psychic abilities. It’s alluded to that great power resides in the package. Using Dick’s power against him, he opens the mysterious Pandora’s box causing Dick immense psychological pain.

Dick emerges from the sewers and looks around, seeing the ghost of Pauly wandering the edge of the Kenduskeag.