Welcome to Derry season 1episode 6 recap: Welcome to the Black Spot

Juniper Hill, 1935. A young Ingrid Kirsch is leading a child down into the basement. The child saw a scary clown down there. This leads them to a red balloon and a familiar figure in the shadows.

Leroy scolds Will about how dangerous it was to go into the sewers with his friends. The repercussions of which was the life of Pauly. Will exclaims he knows the monster in Derry and that it has been coming after all of them. Leroy demands obedience from his son moving forward.

Will knows he has to protect his friends and expresses to his parents that they instilled in him a value of never backing down from a fight and keeping close those important to you. Leroy angrily states that Will is not in the same position as Leroy. To which Will agrees and claims the difference between them is that he’d never let a friend die the way Leroy had.

This forces Leroy to slap Will across the face in front of Charlotte. Will runs out of the home to his friends.

Lilly’s discovery

At the standpipe the kids discuss the dagger. Lilly is possessive of the weapon, understanding it can protect her from Pennywise. Armed with this new tool, Lilly wants them all to go back into the sewers and kill the beast.

Ronnie calls Lilly crazy for wanting to go back in the sewer. This leads to a battle between Lilly and Ronnie.

Lilly points out that she was the only true survivor of the theater incident. Learning that there was a chance one of their friends was still alive was too great an opportunity to pass up. Ronnie rebuffs this by explaining how the entire incident could’ve been avoided if Lilly hadn’t rallied everyone together on a fool's errand to find Matty. This also would’ve prevented Ronnie’s dad’s trouble.

The two separate, with Ronnie declaring that Lilly should’ve never been released from Juniper Hill. Will runs off to console Ronnie, while Rich and Marge stay back to comfort Lilly. While Will and Ronnie talk, Charlotte pulls up and ushers them into the car.

Where is Hank Grogan?

Hallorann shows up at the Black Spot, shaken from the sewer incident. He grabs a drink and says he’ll be sleeping off the events of the previous day in the spare room. The other officers tell him that won’t be possible.

Hank Grogan is temporarily taking residence in the Black Spot. Charlotte wants to keep him there privately for a day until she can safely get him out of town. Hallorann wants nothing to do with this plan.

Charlotte pulls up and orchestrates a reunion between Hank and Ronnie.

Marge and Rich

As the sun sets on the standpipe Marge is prepping to redress her eye wound. Rich shows up, looking to fly another cardboard plane off the tower. He offers to help bandage her eye. The two kids share a moment over this intimate act of care. They also discuss how Lilly was right about sticking together. Marge agrees.

The next day at lunch, it becomes obvious the two have continued to bond as they sit together. Rich presents Marge with an eye patch he found that belonged to a corsair in his family. Marge is touched by the gesture. Sparks are beginning to build between them.

Patty tells how everyone is still talking about Marge’s escape from Loony Lilly. She also extends a lunch invitation to Marge claiming that their table is better than being with freaks like Rich. Seemingly falling back into her social hopping habit, Marge stands. However, she rips off her eye dressing. While displaying her wounds, she proudly proclaims that she is a freak. As the Pattycakes leave, Marge triumphantly returns to her seat and wears her new eye patch.

Hallorann’s Box

Leroy pays a visit to Dick. Something unnatural is haunting Dick and Leroy wants to know what is going on. To this, Dick reveals his own personal history. Another ability of Dick’s is to see the dead. When he was nine, his grandmother taught him to create a mental box and put away any spirit too difficult to deal with. This box was opened by Pennywise unleashing mental turmoil for Dick. Dick then explains ghosts possess knowledge the living shouldn’t have.

Leroy understands this to mean that Derry’s ghosts might know about Pennywise. He pleads for Dick to use his ability to gain more knowledge of the monster in Derry. Disgusted at this, Dick throws Leroy out. Leroy warns that disobedience will be punished.

Back home, Leroy is met with his own threat. Charlotte claims she’s taking Will and they’re heading back to Shreveport. Leroy can join them when he decides he has time to make things right with his son. She also informs Leroy of Hank's whereabouts and her plan for him.

Ingrid and Pennywise

During class, Lilly has a Pennywise induced hallucination of her dismembered father inside her desk. She runs from class and heads to Ingrid’s house. Once there, she realizes the door is already open.

Lilly heads upstairs, looking for Ingrid. Instead, she finds a photo album. In this she finds photos of Pennywise.

Ingrid discovers Lilly and shares her history with the clown. Her father was a clown and called himself Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Something occurred to take him away from Ingrid at a young age. In 1935, she heard a child mention seeing a clown in the basement of Juniper Hill.

Ingrid takes the child down in the middle of the night and encounters the clown. Pennywise devours the child and convinces Ingrid of his identity as her father. Ingrid has become a pawn for Pennywise.

Ingrid also reveals she has been the clown figure following the kids about town, trying to see her father. Lilly’s safety is ensured by Ingrid but offers no assurance toward Lilly’s friends. Lilly flees the house.

The Black Spot and the Masked Men

That night, Marge, Will, and Rich are at the Black Spot. Will tries to convince Ronnie and Hank that going under Derry again is necessary. Though this turns into a conversation between a father and his daughter's suitor.

Meanwhile, Rich and Marge are enjoying music, cokes, and dancing. Rich is offered to play with the band which he accepts.

In town, the now former chief Bowers tells a group of men he knows where Grogan is hiding. A woman called in with a tip. The men all don masks and get in their cars. They pull up to the Black Spot setting in motion the events yet to unfold.

