We're still waiting for Netflix's hottest new show to be renewed for season 2

Since the hot new crime drama series The Waterfront premiered on Netflix on June 19, the streaming serviced has a released a number of hit series, like Squid Game season 3, The Sandman season 2 volume 1, and the overnight limited series sensation Untamed. But The Waterfront has remained a staple on the Netflix top 10 ever since its drop, even with all these great new releases.

However, in spite of the show's viewership success, we're still waiting for Netflix to reveal whether The Waterfront season 2 has been renewed one month since the show's premiere. It's not out of the ordinary for the streamer to wait a month or more to announce a renewal (or cancellation) of a new series, as Ransom Canyon season 2's announcement arrived about two months after season 1.

The Waterfront season 2 renewal should happen

Still, The Waterfront isn't your run of the mill new Netflix show. While it's not a dominating smash like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton, or even the first season of The Night Agent, the crime drama series has been a consistent performer. So far, the series has charted on the weekly Netflix Top 10 chart for four weeks and counting, remaining in the top 10 for nearly 50 countries.

The Waterfront. (L to R) Maria Bello as Belle Buckley, Dave Annable as Wes Benson in episode 106 of The Waterfront | Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

According to Collider, The Waterfront has amassed 36 million views to date, which translates to 229 million hours watched. Those are impressive numbers! The series debuted to 8.3 million views in its opening weekend and increased to 11.6 million views in its first full week of release. While the next two weeks saw the series drop to 5.6 million views and 3.6 million views, the show is still ranking in second place one month after dropping. Even today (July 18), it's No. 8 on Netflix in the US.

The popular joke is to rag on Netflix for always canceling new shows that fans love, and while that has been the truth in the past with a number of fan-favorite shows canceled after only one or two seasons, Netflix has recently had a much better track record for renewing shows. Yes, The Recruit was canceled earlier this year, and Netflix just axed The Residence and Pulse, each after only one season, but the list of Netflix shows that have been renewed is significantly longer.

Given its performance and the mostly positive reception from fans, The Waterfront season 2's chances of happening are fairly decent. The show is in line with the kind of content Netflix viewers want to watch, it's a promising new series from a proven television and film talent (Dawson's Creek and Scream's Kevin Williamson), and the cast is incredible. Not to mention, Netflix needs to start building a new roster of signature original hits as tried and true staples start to say goodbye.

There's no tangible downside to renewing The Waterfront apart from possible rising production costs, but its success and great momentum should outweigh any financial concerns. Hopefully, Netflix will announce some exciting news regarding season 2 in the coming weeks and we'll be able to celebrate a renewal rather than lament a cancellation. We'll share any developments as they're announced. Stay tuned for more Netflix news and updates from Show Snob!

