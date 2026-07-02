We've got some unfortunate news about Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 9

It's not often that you can count on one of the biggest television franchises of all time to maintain its success with a new spinoff (much less two new spinoffs), but Yellowstone has been defying the odds and proving its power since the day it premiered. Even though the original series ended with some behind-the-scenes chaos, Dutton Ranch arrived to continue carrying the torch.

The spinoff centered on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) made its premiere on Paramount+ in May 2026, almost two years after its sire series came to its official end. After diving right back into the world of Yellowstone for the past couple months, we are already nearing the conclusion of Dutton Ranch season 1, and it might be sooner than some fans expected.

There's no Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 10 on Paramount+

Unfortunately, Dutton Ranch season 1 will end with the release of episode 9, which is titled "El Padrino," on Friday, July 3. Don't scrool through Paramount+ next week in search of season 1 episode 10 because no such episode exists. The first season of the Yellowstone spinoff only contains nine episodes, bringing the debut run to a close a week earlier than most fans would have wanted.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Dutton Ranch, episode 9, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

While it's not the news fans wanted to hear about Dutton Ranch season 1, Paramount+ had always intended for the season to end with nine episodes rather than 10. When the show was formally announced with its title change to Dutton Ranch, the streamer confirmed that nine episodes had been ordered for the first season. It makes sense because eight to 10 episodes is the new normal.

Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 9 premieres on Paramount+ at the same as the rest of the episodes in the first season. The season 1 finale begins streaming on Friday, July 3 at 3 a.m. ET, which is midnight on the West Coast of the United States. Obviously, that's pretty late to stay up to catch the last episode of the season in order to avoid seeing spoilers in the morning.

But since it's the long 4th of July weekend, there will definitely be some devoted superfans who burn the midnight oil to see how the season ends as soon as the finale episode drops. It's going to be a big episode for the series for Beth and Rip and the various complications they are fielding on the ranch, like the FMD outbreak and shifting loyalties among their closest confidantes.

There might not be another episode set to air for season 1, but fans don't have to worry about Dutton Ranch ending before its time. Paramount+ went ahead and gave the series an early renewal for season 2, which comes as no real surprise since the show's first episode arrived with 12.9 million viewers within its first week of release, becoming the streamer's biggest premiere ever.

See? We might have shared some disappointing news about Dutton Ranch season 1 episode 9, but there's a silver lining. Hopefully, production will kick off before the end of the year on season 2 to ensure the series will be back within a year. Until then, Yellowstone fans also have Marshals season 2 to look forward to on CBS and Paramount+ this fall.