What to expect from Surface season 2 episode 6, "Daybreak" (Preview)

Surface season 2 continues to move along as after this week's new episode, there will only be two more left until the season finale. And unfrotunately, at least with how things are going right now, I'm going to be happy when it's over. This season has not managed to impress me at all. Even so, we're going to stick with it until the very end. So when can we start watching?

Surface season 2 episode 6, "Atonement," premieres Friday, March 28, 2025 on Apple TV+. Most of you probably already know the release time by now, but here it is incase you need a refresher. Since the streaming service releases content at 12 a.m. ET, that means new episodes drop on Thursday nights depending on where you live. Here's a breakdown of the release times by time zone:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Will Sophie confront her father?

So in episode 5 last week, "Daybreak," we see the aftermath of Sophie/Tess discovering who her father really is. And that's Henry Huntley himself. As he learns that she knows the truth, he goes on to tell both Quinn and Eliza as well. We also find out that Henry is the one who had Phoebe killed to clean up Quinn's mess, and Sophie and James also team up and work together. And from the sounds of it, they might even get closer than that in the new episode this week. Check out the synopsis below:

"Henry arranges to meet with Sophie, hoping to buy her silence. Sophie turns to James for comfort. Callum questions who to trust."

Of course Henry wants to try and buy Sophie's silence instead of actually talking to her. Why do characters like this always go this route? It never works out for them. Poor Callum. I don't blame him for questioning everything now since he knows Claire was the mole and giving Quinn information about the stories they'd been working on.

Based on the featured image above, Sophie and Grace are together. Is it possible Sohpie will be welcomed into the Huntley family and share in their festivities? I don't know if she even wants that and if that will happen. Perhaps she's there to continue getting more answers into her mother's death. We'll see what happens next!

Surface season 2 premieres new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.