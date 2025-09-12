What really happens to Angel in Beauty in Black season 2?

Beauty in Black is back! The first half of the second season is now available to stream on Netflix, and it's already got off to a great start. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending, we're more than ready to see what happens next in the hit drama series. More season 2 episodes will be hitting Netflix at a later date.

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 picks up right after the events of the season 1 finale. Kimmie is now officially married to Horace and the new COO of the Bellarie family's successful cosmetics company. After being blindsided by the marriage and her sudden promotion, the rest of the family struggles to accept Kimmie’s authority. But with Horace preparing and teaching her the ropes, Kimmie is ready to take charge and show that she's not to be messed with or underestimated.

Meanwhile, Angel has been arrested after the cops found him lurking around a stolen car. If you recall from the first season, Kimmie had stolen a woman's car and used it to take Sylvie to the hospital. While en route, she discovers a man in the backseat but leaves him there to die. Angel finds out in the season 1 finale that the man is actually the father-in-law of a dangerous criminal named Daniel Lakeland. That's why he was lurking around the car. He wanted to get rid of the body, but was caught by the cops before he could act.

So, what all happens to Angel in Beauty in Black season 2 part 1? Keep reading to find out!

Major spoilers are ahead from Beauty in Black season 2 part 1!

Xavier Smalls as Angel in episode 206 of Beauty In Black | Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

Does Angel die in Beauty in Black season 2?

Thankfully, Angel does not die in Beauty in Black season 2. However, it was a close call. So, here's the thing. Horace knows Daniel Lakeland. His brother Norman and judge Harold have been doing shady business with him at the strip club. They've been laundering money at the club for Lakeland. After discovering Kimmie's involvement in the carjacking that led to Lakeland's father-in-law’s death, Horace knows this will infuriate Lakeland, who will stop at nothing to exact revenge.

Obviously, Horace doesn’t want Kimmie to be harmed, so he looks for someone to take the fall for the murder. Harold mentions a kid in jail who was caught in the car, and Horace sees an opportunity to frame him. What Horace doesn’t realize, however, is that the kid is actually Angel. He instructs Jules to secure Angel's release, and once Angel leaves jail, he finds himself caught up in a drive-by shooting at the bus stop.

Jules had his guys attempt to murder Angel to make Lakeland happy, but we find out later that Angel is actually alive. He pretended to be dead and left the crime scene once he knew Jules's guys had driven away. Horace eventually finds out Angel's alive when he shows up in his hospital room. They talk things through, and Horace allows him to stay at his mansion. Throughout the rest of part 1, we see Angel basically live a life of luxury as Horace gives him a credit card to buy whatever he wants. He also lets him drive his cars.

The last time we see Angel in Beauty in Black season 2 part 1, he's rushing to leave a clothing store after Rain calls him to tell him to hurry back to Horace's mansion. However, he's going to be surprised to find out what she did.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we will be sharing the official release date for Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 once it is announced.