When Calls the Heart makes a big schedule change due to the Super Bowl

Fans of When Calls the Heart will have to adjust their schedules for the next episode thanks to a big event!

While Hallmark Channel is well-known for its bevy of romantic holiday movies, the network has found success with original dramas. Easily the biggest and best is When Calls the Heart, as the drama is in its 13th season and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

But fans expecting to tune in for the show on its usual Sunday night time slot are in for a surprise as the series won’t air on February 8. The reason is obvious: Super Bowl XL. Even though Heart caters to a different audience, Hallmark doesn’t want to compete with what’s always one of the highest-rated events of any television year.

The game is set to be a top showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots for what should be a great encounter. There’s also the halftime show by Bad Bunny, not to mention the high-powered advertisements, movie trailers and more. Millions will be tuned in and at watch parties, so Heart's audience will be relatively small. Thus, moving it is the most logical idea.

When Calls the Heart

When does When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 6 air?

The next episode, “Moment of Truth,” will now premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 7 at 10/9c. It will then be available on the Hallmark+ streamer shortly afterward. The show will return to its usual Sunday timeslot on February 15.

The official synopsis reads, “A familiar face returns and brings a fun, new piece of technology with her…the polygraph. Nathan freezes when a playful line of questioning catches him off guard.”

This follows episode 5 of the drama as the early 20th-century Canadian town of Hope Valley was still dealing with the aftermath of some brutal wildfires that nearly ruined the area. Henry came to the suspicion that his own son might have been involved in the fires, while Lee suffered an anxiety attack while making a push to rebuild the burned area into homes. There were also the usual romances, and Erin Krakow’s teacher, Elizabeth, was trying to navigate through it all.

The show will be bringing back original star Lori Loughlin, who was written out after the actress's infamous arrest in 2019. Also, the franchise will expand with the upcoming prequel series Hope Valley: 1874, which explores the town's origins.

The series continues to be Hallmark’s best original drama and the network is still pushing it with this new time slot. Fans should be happy they don’t have to choose between a new episode or the Super Bowl with a special showing of the series.