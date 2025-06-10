When Calls the Heart season 13 team celebrates 'first day back' in new update

Hearties, we just got one huge step closer to returning to Hope Valley for the highly anticipated When Calls the Heart season 13. Following the March finale of season 12, the countdown immediately began for when the cast and crew would reunite to start filming the next glorious chapter, and it looks like the wheels are already in motion for cameras to start rolling very, very soon!

When Calls the Heart season 13 costume fittings in progress

On May 29, When Calls the Heart costume designer Barbara Gregusova shared a video on social media that showcased a delivery of costumes. In the video, you can see containers marked "WCTH" that contain pieces that will soon come to life on the main cast members and all of the townspeople in Hope Valley throughout season 13. Take a look at the tease below!

Gregusova wrote in the caption of her post that it was the "first day back" for the crew and that they received "two truckloads" of period costumes, though that wasn't even everything that arrived for season 13. In addition to celebrating the start of season 13's pre-production process, the costume designer also thanked the team that helped usher in the commencement of the new season:

"First day back and we’re rolling—literally! Two truckloads (and that’s not even all). Huge thanks to Morgan, Martin, Ruby & Gord for making it such a smooth start to Season 13!"

Even though Gregusova stated in her caption that they're "rolling," that doesn't mean that cameras have started rolling. Don't get it twisted! When filming does officially begin, we will surely get that announcement directly from the When Calls the Heart social media account, likely from series star Erin Krakow herself. Until then, we have something to look forward to!

In the days following the costume designer's video revealing the shipment of costumes, she has also shared behind the scenes looks at "bringing the characters back to life" and a number of cast members beginning their fittings for season 13. First up was Rosemary as Pascale Hutton did her first round of trying on outfits for the new season. Hutton shared her own exciting post and teased a new look.

Earlier this spring, When Calls the Heart season 13 received a major update and a huge change that fans likely weren't expecting. The show's executive producer Brian Bird revealed that Joy Gregory will take over as showrunner after joining the hit Hallmark Channel series in season 12 as a writer and executive producer. It's an exciting change that will give the series new life!

Now that the pre-production process has begun on season 13, Hearties should definitely start looking out for the imminent announcement that filming has started. Production will begin this summer and likely continue through fall, but the new episodes won't start rolling out until sometime in early next year as usual. Stay tuned for more news and updates from Show Snob.