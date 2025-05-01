Here's when Carême sizzles onto Apple TV+ with new episodes (Release schedule)

Who knew cooking could be so sexy? Yes, there's popular shows like The Bear on FX and Hulu, but that's much more dramatic than sexy, I'd say. Though one chef, Antonin Carême is definitely making things heat up in the kitchen, and we're so here for it! With the series now streaming, when can you catch new episodes?

Carême premiered Wednesday, April 30, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. Going forward, the 8-episode season will stream one new episode each week until the finale. That's scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025. To help you keep track of it all, check out the full release schedule below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 April 30 Episode 2 April 30 Episode 3 May 7 Episode 4 May 14 Episode 5 May 21 Episode 6 May 28 Episode 7 June 4 Episode 8 June 11

However, we do want to mention to be aware of the release time. Since Apple TV+ drops new content at 12 a.m. ET, that technically means that some of you in the U.S. can start tuning in on Tuesday nights due to time zone differences. So the official release days are Wednesdays. But like I said, episodes will be available Tuesday evenings if you live outside of the east coast. Here's a breakdown of the release times:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The first two episodes introduce us to the 19th century French setting we're being immersed in, and Carême's life is much more complicated than it first seems. Not only is he working to become the best chef in the world, he's knee deep in politics, acting as a spy, and even has some complicated family matters when it comes to his adoptive father, Sylvain Bailly. Plus, what's going to happen next between Carême and Josephine?

The drama overall will continue to explore the chef's dream of making it to escape poverty, him having to balance that with complicated politics, and wrestle with the question of whether revenge is the answer to getting him what he wants. Will he risk it all, or find a better way to get what he's looking for? Just from the trailer, the series has promised a lot of sexiness too, with the premiere already delivering that.

Be sure to tune in to next week's episode, episode 3, "A Recipe for a Disaster." It will see protests start to break out in Paris. This leads to Talleyrand assigning everyone's favorite chef an important role - confront a revolutionary who might be "fanning the flames," per the synopsis.

Carême streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.