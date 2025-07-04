Here's when to catch the Murderbot season 1 finale on Apple TV+

Can you believe that Murderbot season 1 is almost over on Apple TV+ already? The season certainly went by quickly, especially since episodes are only about 20-25 minutes long. Though we haven't reached the end just yet, because we have one more episode to go. How and when can you tune in?

The Murderbot season 1 finale, aka episode 10, premieres Friday, July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+. The streaming service releases its new content at midnight ET, which allows for those of you in the other parts of the U.S. to actually start watching Tuesday nights technically. No matter where you are, we've got a breakdown of the release times below so you don't miss a moment from the final episode:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, July 11

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 10

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 10

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, July 10

Murderbot episode 9 on Apple TV+

So what can we expect from the last episode of the season? Well, we don't know much right now though episode 9 definitely ended on a major cliffhanger. In order to save her life, Sec Unit makes sure to protect Mensah and be the one to hit the ground first after the beacon blows up and seemingly kills the GrayCris team. This leads to our favorite bot to be seriously injured, and we don't know if it has been destroyed. We also aren't sure if the GrayCris team all died, as well as their rogue bots.

In a heartwarming moment, it finally confesses that it does like its Preservation Alliance team. It's possible last words are that it believes they're the best team. Oh my goodness, I seriously hope the Murderbot finale isn't going to be the aftermath of Sec Unit's destruction and it's gone forever!?

At the time of this writing, it's also not known whether Murderbot season 2 will happen. Apple TV+ has not made any official announcements about the show's future. However, producer David S. Goyer is very hopeful about a second season happening, per io9.

Plus, there are a total of seven books the series is based on by author Martha Wells. So it's very possible that the streamer will decide to bring the sci-fi comedy back for more. That also gives me hope that Sec Unit is not completely destroyed. I guess we'll find out when the finale is here very soon.

Murderbot episode 10, aka the season finale, premieres Friday, July 11, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

