When does Euphoria season 3 episode 7 come out? Release time, preview, and more

Euphoria season 3 episode 6 gave viewers the backstory of Alamo Brown. After seeing what happened to him as a child, it makes sense that he has trust issues. His mentality regarding women has afforded him wealth and privilege, but it’s also made him a despicable and paranoid person.

Later in the episode, Cassie is on a TV show set, making her dreams come true. And after getting a recurring role on a show, she decides to delete her OnlyFans. The problem with that is she’s under contract with Maddy, and Maddy’s deal with Alamo Brown may include Cassie’s involvement with his dancers.

Lastly, after Rue gets the key to Laurie’s vault, Alamo Brown tells her to see her plan through. Meaning that Rue has to go to Laurie’s. On the way there, Rue almost gets hit by a truck and swerves off the road. When she gets out of the car, a tree catches on fire in front of her.

According to the preview for Euphoria season 3 episode 7, Rue’s taking this as a sign from God. Whatever that means should be explained in the penultimate episode of season 3 of Euphoria.

Euphoria, season 3, episode 7 release time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 7, titled “Rain or Shine”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, May 24

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, May 24

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 24

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 24

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 24

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, May 24

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, May 25

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, May 25

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, May 25

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, May 25

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, May 25

What to expect in Euphoria season 3 episode 7

The storyline with Rue thinking she received a message from God will be an interesting one because of all the people it affects. Among them is G (played by Marshawn Lynch), who appears to be driving her to Laurie’s. It wouldn’t be shocking if Rue’s bad luck gets him killed.

Maddy and Cassie’s storylines are the ones I’m looking forward to the most.

Cassie, like Rue, has not learned anything from high school. She still believes that she can coast on her good looks. Sadly, it’s worked so far because the people around her are the only ones affected. At some point, that will change, and I think Maddy will be the reason it does. Stay tuned to Show Snob to see if that's the case.