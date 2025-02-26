When to watch every episode of Berlin ER on Apple TV+ (Release schedule)

If you're looking for something new to watch, then Apple TV+'s new German series Berlin ER might be the next series you'll want to check out! Now that it's streaming, you may be wondering how many episodes this season will be, and when you can tune in each week. Well, we've got the ultimate streaming guide for you here.

Berlin ER premiered today, Feb. 26, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. However going forward, you can only expect to see one new installment drop on the streamer each week until the finale of the 8-episode season. The last episode debuts Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Check out the full release schedule below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Feb. 26 Episode 2 Feb. 26 Episode 3 March 5 Episode 4 March 12 Episode 5 March 19 Episode 6 March 26 Episode 7 April 2 Episode 8 April 9

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Co-created by former emergency room physician Samuel Jefferson, the medical drama with a hint of comedy takes us viewers into the "chaotic," "toughest," and "most overcrowded hospital" in Berlin, per the synopsis. The fact that the doctors, nurses, and other staff are working under extreme pressure is definitely an understatement. And when new Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones) comes along to try and "implement necessary reforms," well. Not everyone agrees with her. Will she be able to turn things around?

You kind of can't blame the staff and can understand their attitudes to a certain extent. They're not paid what they should be paid, are "ill-equipped," and of course always tired because of the circumstances they find themselves in at their jobs everyday. The only way to survive the intense environment is with an "indispensable dose of black humor." Well, I'm definitely looking forward to seeing that aspect and tone of the show within all of the drama!

Though if all of that wasn't enough for Dr. Parker to deal with, there's also some personal dilemmas as she left her life in Munich and moved to the big city of Berlin looking for a fresh start. Hmm, what is it she left behind? What happened back in Munich? And though she's in charge, how much of a hard time are the staff going to give her? The synopsis also asks, will they all be able to get along enough to care for their patients and save lives? We'll find out soon.

The international title certainly seems intriguing, and there's a lot to it. I just hope a concise story can be told with so much going on. Though we're just at the beginning, so I'll hold my judgement until the very end. Berlin ER stars Jones as Dr. Parker, Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, Peter Lohmeyer, and Benjamin Radjaipour.

Berlin ER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 on Apple TV+.