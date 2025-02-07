Dark comedy meets medical drama in Apple TV+'s Berlin ER (Trailer)

Upcoming Apple TV+ German series Berlin ER is giving me a mix of Grey's Anatomy on ABC and St. Denis Medical on NBC vibes, thanks to the trailer. The show definitely feels like a dark comedy-medical drama already, and I'm here for it.

Berlin ER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After that, you can expect to see one new installment weekly until the finale on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. There's a total of 8 episodes in the season. Ready to check out what it's all about? We shared the trailer below!

Why Berlin ER is the next show we'll be watching

There's a good number of shows that portray an underfunded workplace. This format has been working really well for series' like Superstore and Abbott Elementary. And now Berlin ER is doing the same with this being one part of the story. Though there's also the intense hospital system, and a badass-looking female lead and boss who is determined to turn things around. I'm definitely looking forward to all the drama!

Plus, I don't know how realistic the situations we see will be. Though I think there's going to be some examples that we'd think couldn't have happened. But maybe they actually did. That's because the series is co-created and written by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson. And I'm sure he's used some of his own real-life experiences to craft the tales. Now you don't hear that everyday in the world of television! How cool is that?

The show stars Haley Louise Jones in the lead role as Dr. Parker. The drama focuses on not just a hospital and employees who need help, but it's the "toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin," per the synopsis. When the new, young doctor comes in wanting a fresh start "after her private life implodes in Munich," she tries to make it better. Though that's easier said than done.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The hospital staff aren't being paid enough, perhaps aren't as knowledgable as they should be, and they're always tired of course because of working too hard and "only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor." But can they put all that aside to help save lives? Will Dr. Parker be able to come in and make a difference not only for the care of her patients, but for the care of her staff to? We're going to find all of that out

I'm not usually one for international titles, though this project has definitely piqued my interest. Plus, there's been some great foreign series' like Squid Game and Maxton Hall. And I think this one is going to be a great watch as well! Alongside Jones, the show also stars Slavko Popadić Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, Peter Lohmeyer, and Benjamin Radjaipour.

Berlin ER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 on Apple TV+.