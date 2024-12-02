When to watch the Lioness season 2 finale so you don't miss out (Release date, synopsis, and more)
It's almost time for the Lioness season 2 finale on Paramount+, and honestly we're nowhere close to getting the resolution and answers we've been looking for since the season first began. We'll get to that in a moment. Though first, let's find out when you can tune in to the last episode of the second season.
The Lioness season 2 finale, "The Compass Points Home," begins streaming Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT on Paramount+. Just like the first season, this one is also only 8 episodes long. And so, we're approaching the last episode this week. Here are the release times below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT
It's a pretty late night. So unless you're a huge fan of the show and can't wait to watch right when an episode drops, it's more likely most of you will wait until a bit later in the day. If so, at least you'll know that the episode is available to watch right when you wake up!
This season has been a bit of a mess and a little hard to follow with its plot. And it's not clear going into the finale whether all the answers will be addressed. In last week's episode, it turns out Joe is fine and leave the hospital. And though the doctor told her to take it easy for at least a week, of course she doesn't listen.
She's off on another mission, which puts a huge strain on her marriage. Neal is very mad at her, and tired of his wife putting her life in danger constantly. He doesn't believe she's thinking about their kids and putting them first.
The biggest plot line is the one introduced in the premiere, which is a Chinese agent who the CIA is trying to get ahold of. Will they finally catch them in the finale? We don't know, but we'll find out soon. Though here is what we do know about Lioness season 2 episode 8 thanks to the synopsis:
"Operation Sky Hawk is a go as Kaitlyn and Westfield pressure Pablo to side with them."
I mean, the episode is titled "The Compass Points Home." Perhaps while on her mission, Joe does realize that maybe she needs to take a step back and think of her family first. She's done a lot for the program, I don't think anyone would blame her for that. It will be interesting to see where the story goes. As of this writing, a Lioness season 3 has not been confirmed yet. Though with it's overall popularity and an expected cliffhanger, I think the show has good chances.
The Lioness season 2 finale premieres Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 on Paramount+.