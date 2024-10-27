When do new episodes of Lioness season 2 come out?
Are you ready for this awesome espionage thriller to be back? It's officially time for Lioness season 2 to be back on our screens and I for one am super excited! The first season was so good and the cast list definitely makes you want to tune in as well. With the new season now streaming, when can you expect new episodes to drop?
Lioness season 2 premiered Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 with the first two episodes on Paramount+. Now going forward, one new episode will be released each week. The finale is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 and you have a total of 8 episodes to look forward to. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 27
- Episode 2 - Oct. 27
- Episode 3 - Nov. 3
- Episode 4 - Nov. 10
- Episode 5 - Nov. 17
- Episode 6 - Nov. 24
- Episode 7 - Dec. 1
- Episode 8 (final) - Dec. 8
How to sign up for Paramount+
- Visit the Paramount+ sign up page
- Choose Paramount+ with Showtime (no ads) or Paramount+ Essential (with ads)
- Set a username and password
- Enter your payment information
- Start streaming!
If you haven't started watching yet, here's what you can expect from the first two episodes. Season 2 episode 1, "Beware the Old Soldier," sees Joe, Kyle, and the QRF team on a mission to save a high-ranking government official who has been kidnapped by a cartel, per the synopsis.
Then season 2 episode 2, "I Love My Country," introduces us to a new operative joining the team while Joe and others go to Iraq "to close the asset." Sounds very intriguing! I love the action and thriller element to this show, it's one of my favorite parts about it.
Lioness season 2 stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.
Will you be watching the show this season? Lioness season 2 premieres new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.