Richard Armitage has been such an asset for Netflix and doesn't get enough credit

While he first garnered acclaim through the North & South (2004) miniseries, it wasn't until he played Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit franchise that British performer Richard Armitage truly made a name for himself with regard to household name value. He's since found a home for himself on Netflix, appearing in several TV shows and even a motion picture that the streaming service produced.

One of the most popular roles of Armitage's career goes to Trevor Bellmont in the Castlevania animated show, which premiered its first season in 2019. That marked his first time working under the Netflix banner, and he played the fan-favorite video game character throughout three subsequent seasons.

Created by Konami, the Castlevania video game series is largely set in Transylvania, specifically in Dracula's castle, and it revolves around vampire hunter Trevor Bellmont as he slays an array of monsters.

He received great acclaim for the dynamism of his voice throughout all four seasons of Castlevania on Netflix, which aired its final season in 2021. Just one year prior, Richard appeared in a live-action series called The Stranger (2020), and it marked the beginning of a new era in the actor's career as a whole.

Missing You. Richard Armitage as Stagger in Missing You. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix © 2024.

Adapted from a Harlan Coben novel of the same name, The Stranger released on Netflix in 2020, and it featured Richard Armitage playing the primary character. His name is Adam Price, and his wife goes missing to kick off the plot. In tandem, he's approached by the titular character as she's played by Hannah John-Kamen, while other names among the cast of The Stranger include Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, and Paul Kaye.

Stealing the show, Richard Armitage showed more emotional depth in The Stranger than any of his talented contemporaries, but what's perhaps most important about this thrilling Netflix exclusive is that it marked the first of several Coben adaptations to feature the British performer.

One year after, Armitage appeared among the cast of Stay Close (2021), and soon thereafter was a show called Fool Me Once (2024). Great shows, and the same can be said for Missing You, yet another Coben miniseries. It came out in 2025, and it features Richard Armitage as Sergeant Ellis Stagger—yet another impressive performance from the famous actor at hand.

Amid those other Coben adaptations, Armitage appeared in a pair of other Netflix exclusives thanks to Obsession (2023) and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024). While the former was mostly dismissed with regard to critical reception, Tomb Raider was seen as yet another top-notch video game adaptation with Armitage among the cast.

When accounting for both Castlevania and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the performer of the hour has appeared in two of the streaming service's most popular video game adaptations. He appears in Tomb Raider as a mercenary named Charles Devereaux, and while his character only lasted for the show's first season, Armitage once again displayed a general aptitude for voice acting.

It's also worth noting that Richard Armitage played the antagonist in a South Korean film called Space Sweepers (2021), which went entirely under the radar despite a clear-cut quality.

That marks eight total Netflix productions that feature Richard Armitage, with some examples like Castlevania and The Stranger being definitive projects from the actor's whole career. He's essentially the Netflix poster boy, and that will likely be the case for many years to come.