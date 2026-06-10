Widow's Bay episode 9 recap: Tom and Wyck discover the truth about the curse

At the end of Widow's Bay episode 8, we learned that Richard Warren's death didn't end the curse at all. Instead, the island, or the demon within it, might be more awake than before.

Widow’s Bay episode 9, “Emergency Shelter,” takes us back to 1702 and the night Sarah Warren (Betty Gilpin) fled Widow’s Bay in a row boat with Richard Warren’s children. As they moved further and further from shore, the island tried to pull them back in.

First, something from below knocks Frances, one of the children from the boat, into the water. Sarah throws a wooden box for Frances to hold onto, which she does. Next, the children start bleeding from their nose, mouth, and eyes. We hear them choking on their own blood and then a scream.

A giant storm is headed right for Widow's Bay

Then, we’re back in the present. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) sits in his office and watches the stormclouds roll in. Patricia (Katie O’Flynn) begs him to make the call to send everyone into the emergency shelter. There’s a hurricane-like force heading right for Widow’s Bay. A local visits Tom and tells him that this reminds him of another storm that killed many in Widow’s Bay before. Patricia quietly and hilariously shuts the door on him.

Tom makes a call and hears that they lost contact with the mainland. They’re all alone. Patricia continues to beg him to make the call and get everyone in the shelters, but he’s worried about the tourists spreading the word that they got stuck in a storm shelter in Widow’s Bay.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Patricia figures out that Richard Warren's daughter, Frances, survived in 1702

In his anger, Tom tries to pull a portrait off the wall, but it’s too heavy and it falls on him. Eventually, Patricia gets it off him, but she also realizes something very important.

After reading Sarah Warren’s journal, she realizes that Frances Warren had a missing finger, just like the woman in the portrait of Frances Fisher. Apparently, Frances Fisher washed up on shore in 1702. They discover Richard Warren’s bloodline didn’t end with him. Frances Fisher, his daughter, survived the boat, unlike her family. She made it back to the island, married, and probably had kids, which means they have 400 years of bloodline to trace to find out who the descendants of Frances Fisher are so they can, I guess, kill them and end this curse once and for all.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Tom orders all the residents and tourists into the emergency shelter

Finally, Tom makes the call to sound the sirens and move everyone on Widow’s Bay into the emergency shelter.

Shortly after, we catch up with Sheriff Bechir (Kevin Carroll), who is freaking out because the ferry doesn’t arrive in the storm. He wants to get his wife off the island, but the storm won’t let him.

He tries to get his own boat to make the trip, but Wyck (Stephen Root) stops him. He tells Bechir that leaving now would be a suicide mission. They must stay on the island, but they’re worried his wife will have the baby on the island.

Back at the office, Tom instructs Dale (Jeff Hiller) to open the shelters and bring in everyone to keep them safe, but there’s a problem. The generator is out, and they need to get the replacement part from Garret at the lighthouse. Unfortunately, Tom can’t get ahold of him on the radio. Tom leaves in the storm to get the starter for the generator even though it’s not safe.

When Tom arrives at the lighthouse, Garret is nowhere to be found. He sees a note written by Garret that says he’s at the shelter. Tom looks through the binoculars and sees that Garret is looking back at him at the lighthouse. It’s hilarious.

But, it’s not all fun and games. To make matters worse, Bechir’s wife goes into labor in the shelter as soon as they enter.

Tom barely makes it back in time. With the storm right behind him, Tom opens the door to head into the shelter when he sees the Shaman running through the parking lot. The Shaman drops a bunch of clothes and immediately gets sucked into the sky by the hurricane.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Ruth is the last descendant of Richard Warren... and must be killed to end the curse

Wyck arrives at the shelter, and he enlists Rosemary’s help. She’s the town genelogist, so to speak, and Wyck asks her to connect the dots through history to find out if Frances Fisher had children. They’re looking for direct descendants.

After pulling Tom and Patricia into the office with Wyck, Rosemary (Dale Dickey) runs through the 400 years and all the descendants of Richard Warren. After a hilarious and lengthy history lesson, Rosemary reveals that Ruth, the assistant from Tom’s office, is the last living descendant of Richard and Frances Warren.

Now, Tom, Patricia, and Wyck have a decision to make. They have to decide whether to kill Ruth (K Callan) or not. It’s quite the debate. Patricia doesn’t want to do it. Tom wants to kill her because it can prevent so much bad from happening. Wyck wouldn’t hesitate to kill her. It looks like Patricia is outnumbered.

Widow’s Bay episode 9 ends with Tom leaving the shelter, heading to Ruth’s house to kill her and end the curse.

I don't know how creator Katie Dippold keeps doing it, but every episode of Widow's Bay is better than the last. Now, Tom, Wyck, and Patricia are in quite the conundrum heading into the season finale. They have to kill a sweet, old lady in order to end the curse and save the island. Meanwhile, the demon is ready for its next meal.

Watch the Widow's Bay finale on Tuesday, June 16, only on Apple TV!