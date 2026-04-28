Widow's Bay episode schedule, release time, preview, and more

Widow's Bay is finally here! Since Apple TV announced the new series from Katie Dippold, I have been patiently waiting for the series to arrive. There's no doubt it's one of the best Apple TV shows coming this month.

From now until about mid-June, fans all over the world get to watch Matthew Rhys navigate the ups and downs of a potentially cursed or haunted island community off the East Coast of the United States.

Widow's Bay officially premieres on Wednesday, April 29, on Apple TV. The first two episodes will be released and available for viewers to stream.

As we all know by now, new episodes of Widow's Bay should be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET on the Tuesday night before each episode is scheduled to drop. Apple TV doesn't announce release times, but that's typically when new episodes drop. So, for the first two episodes, you should be able to watch at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28.

After the first two episodes drop on Wednesday, April 29, Apple TV is rolling out one episode per week through the season 1 finale, but there is a bit of a twist. For the May 27 episode slot, we're getting two episodes: episode 6 and episode 7.

There are 10 episodes in the season, which is longer than most Apple TV shows.

Here's the full Widow's Bay release schedule:

"Welcome to Widow's Bay" (Episode 1): Wednesday, April 29

"Lodging" (Episode 2): Wednesday, April 29

"Inaugural Swim" (Episode 3): Wednesday, May 6

"Beach Reads" (Episode 4): Wednesday, May 13

"What to Expert on Your Trip" (Episode 5): Wednesday, May 20

"Our History" (Episode 6): Wednesday, May 27

"Seasickness" (Episode 7): Wednesday: May 27

"Your Baggage" (Episode 8): Wednesday, June 3

"Emergency Shelter" (Episode 9): Wednesday, June 10

"We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time" (Episode 10): Wednesday, June 17

What is Widow's Bay about?

Widow's Bay has all the makings of the next great dark comedy series.

Created by Katie Dippold and directed by Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay tells the story of an island community, Widow's Bay, and their mayor, Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys, in its push to become the next Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket and attract tourism, industry, and a lot of cash. Unfortunately, Widow's Bay may or may not be plagued by the ghosts and curses of its past.

Here is the official synopsis, via Apple TV:

“Widow’s Bay” is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again."

As I mentioned, there's just something so incredible about the potential of a show like this. We're always looking for the next horror or supernatural series or film to gather around and enjoy together. Widow's Bay might be the one to watch this spring and early summer!

Widow's Bay- Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay Cast

In addition to the intriguing premise, Widow's Bay has an awesome cast led by Matthew Rhys as Mayor Tom Loftis. Stephen Root, Kate O'Flynn, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and Kevin Carroll star alongside Rhys in the series, along with Connor Ratliff, Jeff Hiller, Dale Dickey, and Chris Fleming.

I've loved Rhys since The Americans. He just starred in Netflix's huge hit, The Beast in Me, along with Claire Danes and Brittany Snow. I have a feeling Apple TV is going to reap the benefit of Rhys' popularity in the Netflix series last fall.

We'll be recapping and covering Widow's Bay on Show Snob all season long! Check back for more news about the Apple TV series.