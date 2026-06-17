Widow’s Bay season 1 finale cliffhanger changes everything for season 2

Widow’s Bay season 1 came to an end with one of the best episodes of the season so far. It was hilarious yet haunting, which is a surprisingly perfect balance for this great Apple TV series.

The biggest surprises came at the end of season 1 with a few major, major, major implications for what’s about to happen in season 2.

The Demon requests sacrifices by using the church bells

First, Dale learns that the emergency shelter in Widow’s Bay wasn’t actually just to keep people safe from the storms. In fact, it was being used to feed the beast. Residents, or tourists, were kept there to satiate the demon, honor the covenant that Richard Warren made with the demon many years ago, and keep the rest of the town safe.

The demon used the church bells to ask for the total number of its victims. One chime means one sacrifice, two chimes means two lives for two lives, etc. You get the point. That's going to be something to watch. More on this shortly.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Evan and Ruth are the last living relatives of Richard Warren

After Tom tries to kill Ruth, Ruth admits that she was actually the mom of Lauren, Tom's wife and Evan's mom. That means that Evan is her grandson and the last of Richard Warren's line of ancestors.

The running theory is that Richard's line must be wiped out to end the curse and save the town. We don't know that to be true, but that's what Tom and Wyck believed.

This is a shocking revelation, and it changes everything for Tom, Evan, and the rest of the people in Widow's Bay in season 2.

The demon has requested eight more sacrifices

At the end of season 1, we saw Al, the guy who tried to stop PJ and Evan, get eaten by the demon. Well, we didn't see it, but we heard it. Evan saw the aftermath, so he knows something is up. The demon felt that was enough to stop the storm.

As the man on the instructional video said, we hope that the sacrifice satiates the beast for a long time. Unfortunately, we know that it doesn't.

The final scene of the season shows Tom throwing the brooch that had been passed down to Ruth from Frances Warren into the ocean, where it belongs. Unfortunately, as he walks back to the car, Tom hears the church bells ring eight times. It looks like he knows what it means. Maybe, Dale told him. Maybe, he just figured it out. That presents the dilemma that Tom will face in season 2.

Tom's goal will shift majorly in Widow's Bay season 2

Throughout the first season, Tom had two goals, basically. He wanted to get as many tourists into Widow's Bay and give them an excellent experience. We think it's because he's just some selfish dude that wants to get rich for a time, but over time, we realize that this is all about his son. He wants to give Evan such a good life, but Evan can't leave the island, so Tom is basically trying to bring life to him.

Quickly, Tom's goal changed from making Widow's Bay great to making sure that Widow's Bay isn't haunted anymore. With Wyck and Patricia, Tom tried to stop the demon haunting Widow's Bay.

Unfortunately, Tom came up short of that goal, which means that it's going to continue in season 2. This time, he's armed with a lot of new information. Not only is the curse real, but there's a protocol that must be followed. The demon requires sacrifices to keep the terrors at bay. Somehow, Tom is going to have to make that happen, which means we're probably going to see some more people sacrificed, potentially eight of them if the church bells thing is real. Or, we're going to see Tom bring others in to help stop the curse.

Now, there are a handful of people, including Rosemary, Dale, Bechir, and Evan, who know what's up. With Tom, Wyck, and Patricia, hopefully, they can put their heads together and figure this out.

Is Evan the answer to stopping the demon?

Evan is the catalyst in this story now. He's the descendent of Richard Warren, but he's also the only person who knows the true horror of what's down there under the shelter. Tom has seen it too on his trip.

Evan might have to renegotiate the terms of this arrangement forged by Richard hundreds of years earlier. Instead of just killing Evan, which likely wouldn't end the curse anyway, Tom, Wyck, and the others will really have to put the work in to save Evan's life and stop the curse once and for all.

On top of all of that, who else knows about this curse? Clearly, there was a whole government operation, it appeared, to keep these sacrifices a secret. Surely, there is more to this story, and we are just peeling back the layers on this story slowly.

We'll have to wait to see what happens in Widow's Bay season 2! I just hope it's as good as season 1.

Stay tuned for more news about Widow's Bay season 2. We'll let you know more as soon as we find out.