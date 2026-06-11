Widow's Bay fans just got the season 2 news they were waiting for

After a full season of bad news for the people of Widow's Bay, Apple TV finally shared some good news with fans of the hit horror comedy series starring Matthew Rhys, Katie O'Flynn, and Stephen Root.

Widow's Bay season 2 is officially in the works, according to a press release from Apple TV. The streamer renewed the hit series for season 2 just a few days before the season 1 finale, the 10th episode of the season, was about to be released on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (The official release date is Wednesday, June 17, but Apple TV always drops new episodes of Widow's Bay on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET).

At the end of episode 9, Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys, has a big decision to make in the middle of a major storm that threatens the whole island in order to end the curse plaguing the island town and all its residents.

The season 2 renewal is well-deserved. There's no doubt that Widow's Bay is one of the best shows of the year. Personally, I think it's the best new show of 2026. It's so refreshing, funny, moving, and just excellent.

Of course, there are big questions now, heading into the season finale. We still haven't reached the conclusion of the season, and we don't know exactly how it ends. One might assume that Tom might find a way to break the curse and save the residents, but it's unclear how that would happen and leave enough story for season 2. It's also unclear how they could all perish in the season 1 finale and have the story continue, but we'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

In addition to the season 2 renewal news, Apple TV revealed Katie Dippold, the creator of Widow's Bay, signed an overall deal with Apple TV to develop new projects.

"Season 2 is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” said Dippold.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

It might be a while until we see Widow's Bay season 2

Now, I'm sure the big question fans want to know, aside from how the season ends, is when Widow's Bay season 2 is coming to Apple TV. Unfortunately, Apple TV has not shared any production details or any information about whether the season has already been written or not. With a show like this, that films on location in New England, we have to hope that the season gets written pretty quickly, or they might have a sizable delay ahead with the winter ahead.

If they don't start filming before the end of the year, we probably will be waiting until late 2027 or early 2028 before the season 2 is available.

We'll continue to share more updates about Widow's Bay season 2 as we find out! Don't forget to watch the season 1 finale on Tuesday, June 16. We'll have an episode preview and hopefully a sneak peek to share before it hits Apple TV.