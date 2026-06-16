Widow's Bay episode 10 release date, time, and what to expect in the season 1 finale

Widow's Bay, the best TV show of the year so far, is about to end its first season on Apple TV. With just one episode left, it's safe to say we're in for a treat in the season finale.

Widow's Bay episode 10, "We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!," arrives on Tuesday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET on Apple TV. We're so close to finding out how this story ends!

You'll see other outlets report that Widow's Bay episode 10 will arrive on Wednesday, June 17, which is the global release date for the series, but Apple TV has been dropping new episodes at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT all season long! We're sure that's when the season finale will arrive, as well.

We shared the synopsis of the episode, via Apple TV:

"Season finale. We understand that hard choices had to be made and we may never be the same, but we hope you’ll visit again!"

Widow's Bay episode 10 gives Tom a horrible choice

At the end of episode 9, "Emergency Shelter," Tom, Wyck, and Patricia learned from Rosemary that Richard Warren was not the last of his living ancestors, which is why killing him in episode 7 did not end the curse. Instead, Richard's death only made everything worse. The Boogeyman returned in episode 8, followed by the storm to end all storms in episode 9.

Now, Tom has a choice. To end the curse once and for all, he must kill the nicest lady in town, Ruth Livingston, the woman who watches his son, Evan, when he is busy. You see, Ruth is the descendant of Frances Warren, Richard's daughter, who was knocked from the rowboat when Sarah Warren was trying to take them to the ship heading for the mainland in episode 7. The rest of the children died because of the island's curse that stops anyone born on the island from leaving the island.

With the demon unleashing the storm of all storms on the island, Tom, Wyck, and Patricia are the only people who know how to truly end this. Patricia can't believe Tom is considering killing Ruth. Wyck can't believe Tom hasn't killed her yet. Tom is caught in the middle, but he leaves the emergency shelter in the middle of the storm to go to Ruth's house and end this once and for all.

Apple TV shared a brief clip on Instagram of what I believe is Tom heading for Ruth's house.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Widow's Bay episode 10 images

So far, that clip of Tom entering Ruth's house is the only hint we have of what's to come on social media. Apple TV also shared a few episode stils from episode 10.

Of course, the first one is Tom sitting on Ruth's couch, above, but there are three others that are particularly interesting. The first is Bechir (Kevin Carroll) at the infirmary in the shelter. His wife appears to be getting close to delivering their child, which is something he was trying to avoid in episode 9 after learning something weird is happening in Widow's Bay.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

From there, we also see Wyck and Patricia at the shelter trying to bring peace during a terrifying situation. We don't know exactly what to expect from the storm, but if the power goes out, things have the potential to turn quite bad.

Finally, we see the image that we've all been waiting for: Tom and Ruth. It appears they are interacting while Tom decides if he's going to kill her or not.

I don't know, but the longer it goes on, the less likely I feel like it is to happen.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

No matter what happens in the Widow's Bay season 1 finale, we know that it won't be the end of this story. Widow's Bay season 2 is officially in the works at Apple TV. The streamer announced the news just days before the finale drops.

Watch Widow's Bay season 1 episode 10 on Apple TV on Tuesday, June 16!