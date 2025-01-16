XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: Every catchy song featured by episode

One of Netflix's best teen shows is finally back! No, we're not talking about Ginny and Georgia, although that would be an exciting return too. It’s XO, Kitty, back with even more romance, drama, and everything fans love in its second season!

Kitty had quite a drama-filled semester at KISS last season, and while she wants to avoid any more complications this semester, she finds her efforts thwarted by new and unexpected obstacles. It seems like her romantic and personal life is only getting more tangled as she navigates new relationships and unforeseen challenges in season 2. And she's not the only one. Her friends are also facing their own dilemmas.

As the drama intensifies, the soundtrack for XO, Kitty season 2 is the perfect companion to the whirlwind of emotions on screen. Whether it’s a heartwarming scene or a tension-filled scene, the carefully selected tracks heighten every moment, making it impossible not to get fully immersed in the story. And once the season ends, you'll be eager to add these catchy songs to your playlist.

Oh, did you forget to write them down while you were watching the episodes? Don't worry! We've put together a list of every song featured in XO, Kitty season 2, broken down by episode.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 207 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Season 2 episode 1 songs

“I AM” by IVE

“I DO” by (G)I-DLE

“Curling Field” by Tamiz

“Off the Record” by IVE

“We Got So Much” by LE SSERAFIM

“BIBI Vengeance” by BIBI

Season 2 episode 2 songs

“Fireworks” by Aimers

“If Perfect Was Real” by La Felix & Wass

“Next to Mexico” by La Felix

“Show Me How You Do It” by Aiden.J

“Crazy Like You” by CHUNG HA feat. BIBI

Season 2 episode 3 songs

“Colors” by Aimers

“FEARLESS (2023 Version)” by LE SSERAFIM

“KEEPING THE FIRE” by X:IN

“Make Some Noise” by Scene Stealer of Us

“Candy Pop” by Scene Stealer of Us

“Have I Been on Your Mind?” by Roman Kayz

Season 2 episode 4 songs

“Nun Nu Nan Na” by Cignature

“Larabar” by Wet

Season 2 episode 5 songs

“This Is What It Feels Like” by Armin van Buuren

“Face to Face” by Kenzie

Season 2 episode 6 songs

“I Like Me Better” by Lauv

“Where We Go” by AIMERS

“ASSA” by Cignature

“COLOR EYE” by AB6IX & PARK WOO JIN

Season 2 episode 7 songs

“Next to You” by Scavenger Hunt

“Cherish” by Aimers

“NoIZA” by SAGONG_EE_HO

“Over & Over” by CRAVITY

“Illusion” by Dua Lipa

“Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan

“B2b” by Charli xcx

“Picture You” by Chappell Roan

“Secrets In Your Head” by UNSECRET feat. Jillian Edwards

“Drama” by Aespa

Season 2 episode 8 songs

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)” by ENHYPEN

“Can I come home” by Highasakite

A few songs featured this season slipped past us, but we are able to still share them via Rolling Stone.

“Sheperd’s Pie” by High Society

“Can’t Stop Me” by BMGPM

“TWILIGHT SKY” by APM

