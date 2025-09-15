New XO, Kitty season 3 episode title seems to tease long-awaited To All the Boys cameo

XO, Kitty is hands down one of Netflix's best teen shows, and it will be returning with a third season in the future. Production officially wrapped on XO, Kitty season 3 back in July 2025, so the episodes are currently in the post-production phase, being edited to perfection. Although a release date has not been announced yet, there's a good chance we could be looking at an early 2026 release for the third installment. However, this is just a release prediction. We'll have to get back to you with the official release date once it's revealed.

In the meantime, we've got some other good news to share. According to What's On Netflix, the news outlet has reportedly gotten some juicy intel on some of the episode titles for XO, Kitty season 3. The third season is expected to consist of eight episodes, and What's on Netflix reports that it has the titles for five of them. After looking over one of the rumored titles, it seems to hint at a potential long-awaited cameo appearance from a beloved To All the Boys cast member.

If you didn't know XO, Kitty is a spinoff series of the To All the Boys film series, which starred Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song-Covey, the lovable and quirky teen whose love letters turned her life upside down. XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she steps into her own spotlight, navigating high school life in South Korea, first loves, and the ups and downs of growing up.

Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song-Covey in To All the Boys: Always and Forever | Katie Yu/Netflix

Since the show's premiere, fans had been keeping their fingers crossed for there to be To All the Boys cameos from some of their favorite characters. Luckily, their wishes came true when Janel Parrish and Noah Centineo reprised their respective roles as Margot Song-Covey and Peter Kavinsky from the movies in the second season. But there's one cameo appearance fans have been eagerly waiting for that still hasn't happened. Everyone's been hoping that Condor will finally return in her role as Lara Jean.

One of the rumored titles for the upcoming XO, Kitty season 3 is "Seoul Sisters." While we don't have an episode description yet, the title seems to tease that at least one of Kitty's sisters could be making a cameo. Since Margot already appeared in season 2, it's easy to speculate that Lara Jean might finally make her return. Kitty is always finding herself in some type of drama every season, so a visit from Lara Jean would be right on time. She could always use some more sisterly advice, especially from someone who has experienced their fair share of complicated romances.

Other rumored episode titles for the third season are "Before Sunrise," "Euniq," "Ride of Die," and "Ships in the Night." What's On Netflix reports that none of these titles, plus "Seoul Sisters," are for episodes 4, 7, and 8. That said, they're for episodes 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6. However, it's unknown which title corresponds to which episode.

