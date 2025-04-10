Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 preview: Another hunt is coming in the finale

Well, if you're wondering whether I, and am sure all, Yellowjackets fans are doing well. The answer is a big fat no. The previous episode, episode 9, shocked us all with Van's death at the hands of an Adult Melissa. I've said this before, but that episode definitely felt like a finale. But it wasn't! We have one more to go this week, so get ready.

How to watch the Yellowjackets season 3 finale

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10, aka the season finale, premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Paramount+ as well as Sunday, April 13, 2025 on Showtime. You've got a 3 a.m. ET release on streaming, and you'll want to tune in at 8 p.m. ET on TV.

The episode is titled "Full Circle," and has two premiere dates since the streaming and television release days and times are different. Here's a breakdown of each platform so you can choose what works best for you:

Release times on Paramount+

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release times on Showtime

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

L-R: Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 9, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

What will happen in season 3 episode 10?

So what can we expect to see in the final episode of episode 10? As mentioned above, of course the biggest part of the last episode is most likely going to be about the aftermath of Van's death and how that will effect and drive Tai's decisions going forward. Is she going to get revenge on Melissa for what she did and try to track her down?

In the past timeline, tensions continued to increase between the girls as Shauna, Tai, and Lottie all wanted to stay in the wilderness while most everyone does want to go home. But those plans get derailed when Hanna kills Kodi to prove herself to Shauna. So frustrating! There's a lot to unpack, including the truth about Lottie's death as well. Let's see what the synopsis and promo below tell us:

"Things turn frigid as bloody new alliances get built and spilled; Misty finally gets some answers; Tai wants to leave nothing to chance; Natalie tries living on the edge; Shauna confronts the loneliness of real sacrifice."

I mean, wow that promo! The biggest takeaways are the fact that there's going to be another hunt. Who will be sacrificided to the wilderness and eaten by their "friends?" Ew. Lottie was featured in the video above, so it does look like were' finally going to get answers as to what happened to her. And, is it possible we'll learn who the Antler Queen is? I'm so excited to see what comes next!

