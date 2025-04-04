There's so much for the Yellowjackets season 3 finale to cover! (When to watch episode 10)

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9, "How the Story Ends," premiered today, and boy was it an intense one! We saw the continuation of Shauna and Melissa's reunion. And, uh. Definitely no love lost there. Especially after Shauna's very interesting way to threaten Melissa. Ugh, girl. But wow, this episode's intensity did not let up and a huge plot twist happened that sets up the finale. Speaking of, when exactly is it, and how you can you watch?

How to watch the Yellowjackets season 3 finale

The Yellowjackets season 3 finale, aka episode 10, "Full Circle," premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. If you've been following along all season, you'll know that the episodes have both a linear and streaming debut, but on two different days. So it really depends on what platform you choose to watch when you want to check out the finale. We shared the release times below:

Release times on Paramount+

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release times on Showtime

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

L-R: Lauren Ambrose as Van, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

There's so much for the last episode of the season to cover! There's the fact that Melissa is able to run off after killing a beloved character, Van. This of course is going to greatly effect Tai, and it's heartbreaking for us all. I still can't believe she's gone! And in the past, there's the fact that Hanna goes into survival mode and kills Kodi to gain the girls' trust. But that does mean she's gotten rid of their ticket home. Sigh. I mean, that's what Shauna, Tai, and Lottie wanted. But still.

I'm sure all of these plot points will be addressed in the Yellowjackets season 3 finale. There's also the fact that it hasn't been confirmed just who, if anyone, killed Lottie in the present as well. So I wonder if we'll get the answer to that in episode 10 next week. Even though there's still so much to sort of wrap up, I honestly felt like this week's episode could have been a finale.

It brought so much, especially Van's sort of unexpected death. And I say sort of unexpected because her cancer has been mentioned all season. I felt like something was going to happen. Just not this way! But the writers managed to surprise us, which makes me nervous for what comes next. How much worse can it all get!? As of right now, the survival drama hasn't been renewed for a fourth season either, so any potential cliffhangers we're left with in the finale are going to be interesting.

The Yellowjackets season 3 finale premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 on Paramount+ and Sunday, April 13, 2025 on Showtime.