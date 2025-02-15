Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2 piques our interest better than the premiere (Review)

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered with the first two episodes on Paramount+ today, and will air them Sunday night on Showtime as well. The premiere (for a review of episode 1 click here) was alright, though I was hoping for a bit more. And Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2, "Dislocation," gives us that. We are used to this show being more of a slow-burner at times, and I'll be honest I feel like that's what we got with this two-episode drop. Let's get into the review. SPOILERS BELOW.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Starting out in the past, the story picks up where episode left off and that's the fact that Mari has fell down the hole where Coach Scott found the survival kit and has dislocated her knee. Coach Scott, well, coaches her from the top to push it back in place. Ouch.

I feel like for the first time since season 1, we see the coach start to lose it a bit and the very real effects this crash has had on his mental health. He takes Mari as "prisoner" of sorts because he knows he can't trust the girls. And while they're in his hideout, she hears him talking to himself because he "needs time to think." Poor guy. After everything he's gone through, I'm surprised the trauma didn't get to him sooner.

Shauna absolutely breaks my heart. I think she's redigging then reburying her baby? It's emotional and tough to watch her go through this. But it's a key part of her character journey. Melissa has been sort of following I guess in. way to watch her back and sees what happens. When they were near that tree, I could feel the sexual tension right there. Like, I knew they were going to kiss. But it still surprised me for a second! And these two were really going at it. So does that have anything to do with what happens in the present timeline?

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

So after surprisingly not seeing her at all in the first episode, Adult Lottie has the nerve to show up at Shauna and Jeff's door looking for a place to stay. Their reactions are hilarious, especially as they're talking it out with Callie, who says that Lottie is unwell and they should help her. This seemed a bit strange to me, especially with Callie witnessing firsthand what happened the night Natalie died. But ok.

This leads to a funny girls/babysitting sort of night between Callie, Lottie, and Misty since Shauna and Jeff had to go to a work dinner thing with two unsufferable men. Like look Jeff, I know that deal was important to you. But those two guys were such jerks and it's good Shauna told them off. While in the restaurant's bathroom, the lights go out in a weird way for some reason and Shauna finds a phone.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

In the final moments of episode 2, we see Shauna calling the restaurant back asking who if it was claimed and who it belongs to as that was woven into the flashback of Shauna and Melissa kissing. So, is that Melissa's phone which means she's one of the survivors? Why is she potentially trying to contact Shauna now and in such mysterious way? Lots of great questions and my curiousity is piqued!

I thought Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2 was definitely better than episode 1, if I'm being honest with you guys. Again, it's slow moving. But I feel like more happened here that makes us wonder what happens next. And that's what you want in a show, for viewers to want to tune in to the next episode. I did want to point out that I find it interesting Travis might be experiencing whatever Lottie thinks she's experiencing in the flashbacks, so we'll see where that goes. Also, Misty is on to Natalie about Coach Scott's location, but Shauna tells her to stay quiet. And it seems like she will for now. Episode grade level: B.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.