Here's the full release schedule of Yellowjackets season 3 on Paramount+ and Showtime

It's almost time to get back into the wild side of things in the highly-anticipated Yellowjackets season 3! The first two episodes of the new season are officially out now for our viewing pleasure on Paramount+. However if you're going to be watching on television, there's a different spot and time for you to tune in. That's why we've got a full release schedule for you!

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered with the first two episodes today, Feb. 14, 2025 on Paramount+. You also have the option to check out episodes when they air on Showtime Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET. So that does mean that the first to debut installments will be made available Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 on Showtime.

Going forward after that, one new episode will be released on each respective platform. There's a total of 10 episodes this season, which is one more than season 2. You know we're not going to complain about that part! There's a lot to keep track of, but don't worry. We break it all down for you below:

Episode # Paramount+ Release Showtime Release Episode 1, "It Girl" Feb. 14 Feb. 16 Episode 2, "Dislocation" Feb. 14 Feb. 16 Episode 3, Them's the Brakes" Feb. 21 Feb. 23 Episode 4, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis" Feb. 28 March 2 Episode 5 March 7 March 9 Episode 6 March 14 March 16 Episode 7 March 21 March 23 Episode 8 March 28 March 30 Episode 9 April 4 April 6 Episode 10 April 11 April 13

The exact release time on Paramount+ isn't known, but the streamer usually drops episodes at 3 a.m. ET. So keep an eye out then each week if you want to stay up late. As mentioned above, Showtime's schedule is more solid and you can set your alarms for 8 p.m. ET each week to tune in to the survival thriller. Here's a breakdown of the release times below:

Release times on Paramount+

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release times on Showtime

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

Yellowjackets season 3 will of course take us to the past as we see the girls - and Travis and Mr. Ben - surviving the wilderness where they've crashed. They made it through the very harsh winter, and now summer may be a bit easier to get through. Though when there's power struggles rising within the group, what kind of problems will that raise?

Then in the present, things aren't any easier. Each survivor has "long-buried secrets from their pasts" that begin to pop back up, per the synopsis. What "dark truths" are Shauna, Misty, Lottie, Van, and Taissa hiding? They all definitely have complicated histories when it comes to this incredibly unusual circumstance they found themselves in. There's plenty to hide!

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.