Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 preview: Release date, first-look images, and more

In the previous episode of Yellowjackets season 3 last week, episode 2, "Dislocation," something strange happened to Shauna in the restaurant bathroom and there could be someone trying to contact her once again. While in the past, Coach Scott has taken Mari prisoner. So where do we go next? We'll find out in a new episode of the show this week. Here's everything you need to know about it!

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, "Them's the Brakes," premieres Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 on Paramount+, as well as Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. It's up to you and it depends on what platform you're subscribed to in terms of where you want to watch the new episode. Check out the Showtime release times below:

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

On premiere day last week, we got two new episodes, however this week and going forward it's only going to be one new installment released until the end of the season in April. Thankfully we don't have to worry about that right now. We still have a ways to go until the finale. Though do keep that in mind as you're thinking about the new episodes.

There's no specific promo for episode 3, however there has been a video released on what's to come this season. Now what's part of the third episode and what's coming later isn't known. But at least we have some new footage to look at! Watch it below:

However, there are other details we do know ahead of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 dropping! According to the synopsis, the yellowjackets will see one of their own return, which causes a "vengeful frenzy." Perhaps Mari was able to escape from Coach Scott? The two are featured in the promotional images below. I want to know who Coach Scott was talking to, or if he perhaps has lost his mind a bit after being out in the wilderness and alone in a cave for a while now.

In the present timeline, there's also the fact that Lottie's appearance at Shauna's door and last episode's babysitting adventures continues to pique Callie's interest into her mom's "twisted past." Finally, Tai and Van receive "a karmic payout" after they eat and leave. Hmm. What could that mean? Is their past going to catch up to them as well?

