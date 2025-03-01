Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 puts Coach Scott on a wild mock trial (Review)

The previous episode of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, "Them's the Brakes," ended on a good cliffhanger with the girls finding Coach Scott thanks to Mari's big mouth, even though he let her go. Did he make a bad decision taking her? Yes. But then he made up for his mistake and that's the thanks he gets in return? Come on Mari. Well, we see the consequences of her decision play out in this week's new episode, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis." Here's our review of the episode on Paramount+ and Showtime. SPOILERS BELOW.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 review

I'm going start with the title of the episode real quick. I like the play of "12 Angry Girls" that is referring to the movie "12 Angry Men" who are a part of a jury for a murder trial and it focuses on them delibrating. And that's what the girls do with Coach Scott in this episode. They put him on trial to decide if he should be punished for setting the cabin on fire. And we'll get to that in a moment. I just want to talk about the "1 Drunk Travis" part. I mean, he was hardly in the episode so I was expecting more from him I guess based on the title. But yeah. That is all.

Onto the trial. Misty is still hurt that the coach left her, and the team, especially after she helped him so much in the past two seasons. Including when he was in a really dark place and wanted to end his life, she stopped him. And look. Misty does not always make the right choices at all, but she is right here. She cares for him though and decides to defend him in this wild trial in the middle of nowhere.

Coach's speech in defending himself I guess while Misty was questioning him was really emotional and heartfelt, you could tell it was real. And I just have so many mixed thoughts right now. I genuinely can't tell if he's just saying he didn't burn down the cabin to save himself, or he really wasn't behind it. Either way, Shauna is still holding a big grudge against him for not helping her while she was in labor. And you know, that definitely wasn't one of coach's finer moments.

Though it's clear Shauna is still angry at the loss of her baby, as she should be, and is channeling those frustrations into Coach Scott. She needs someone to blame and punish, and she's blaming it all on him. And eventually she gets most of the other girls, and Travis, on her side and the two thirds vote to find him guilty is in. Ugh, Coach Scott is definitely going to die. It's coming. Also I just want to say, this Melissa girl needs to chill. Like you came in two seconds ago and now you're all for Shauna. Please, relax and stop egging her on.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

In the present timeline of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, it turns out that Shauna's brake booster failed, so it probably wasn't Misty who messed with her car. Oop. Jeff feels like the family is in a "karma deficit" after everything they've done in the past two seasons. And I like that phrase, I'm going to start using it. Ha!

To hopefully tip the scales back on their side, Jeff wants to do volunteer work and Shauna goes with him. Unknowingly, he chooses to do that where Misty works. While there, somone locks Shauna in the freezer and Jackie appears to her. Someone is definitely messing with Shauna right now. Is it Melissa? Is it Coach Scott? We don't know what happens to these two characters in the present. Or it could be someone else.

Tai and Van try to take fate into their own hands and attempt to get the Queen of Hearts card to choose someone in the hopes of this continuing to reverse Van's cancer. Tai is all for it, but Van knows it's wrong and doesn't want to continue. She just wants them to enjoy the time they have left together. Now the big cliffhanger - Lottie is dead! What!? I did not see that coming. Did someone push her down the stairs or did she fall? I'm going to take a guess and say it was probably someone behind it. Hmm.

Overall Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 was enjoyable to watch both in the past and present timelines. I feel like most of the time the past is much more interesting, but the story is starting to pick up here. I really don't want to see Coach Scott die, but it does feel like that's where his story is headed. And clearly in the present, someone is not happy with the surviving yellowjackets. Episode grade level: B.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.