Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 preview: What do the girls do to Coach Scott?

Last week's episode, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis," ended on a major cliffhanger of the thriller drama where in the present timeline, Lottie is dead and we suspect someone definitely pushed her. As for the past timeline, Coach Scott goes on trial and is found guilty by the girls. So what happens next?

Well, we'll find out in a new episode that's coming our way very soon! Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5, "Did Tai Do That?" premieres Friday, March 7, 2025 starting at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+, as well as Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. It can be a bit confusing with two different platforms, release dates, and times. So we broke it all down for you below to help you stay on track:

Release on Paramount+:

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release on Showtime:

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 preview

There's no synopsis for the new episode provided ahead of its release, though the promo below reveals plenty! First off as mentioned above, Lottie is dead. And we, and clearly Misty, don't believe it was an accident. It seems like this citizen detective is on the case and is going to look into what happened. Because clearly, someone is behind this.

We see Misty telling Shauna, Van, and Tai the news about Lottie. So I wonder if the four are going to team up and work together to get some answers. It would be interesting to have that as a parallel to what's going on in the past timeline. Before we get into that, check out the promo video below!

Alright, now getting to the Coach Scott of it all. Shauna clearly is still hellbent on her crusade of sorts against the coach and wants to make sure the others, or at least enough of the others, are on her side. From the featured image above, clearly Melissa is. What do the girls do to Coach Scott in this episode? Will they do anything to him?

They held a whole trial and found him guilty in the last episode. And now, perhaps they see he needs to be punished. The title of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5 also makes me nervous, coupled with some of the promotional images released by Showtime as well. Tai clearly draws a card, the King of Hearts, that means something. And then in the next image, she's holding a gun. Is she the one chosen to kill the coach? Check out the photos below.

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

L-R: Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

L-R: Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.