Yellowstone spinoff The Madison excluded from Paramount's latest release window update

We recently learned some exciting news about several returning Taylor Sheridan shows from Paramount, but there was one particular title left out of the group. While we learned release windows for four of the prolific producer's television series coming later this fall, one of his highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoffs didn't receive an update on when to expect its release.

The Madison wasn't given a release window along with four highly anticipated Sheridan series. During an earnings call held by Paramount, the company revealed that Tulsa King season 3, Mayor of Kingstown season 4, Landman season 2, and Dutton Ranch would all premiere on Paramount+ between September and November 2025. The company also confirmed 1944 would release in 2026, and we also learned Kayce Dutton's spinoff arrives on CBS sometime next year..

Unfortunately, that list of titles didn't include The Madison, which was honestly expected to be released sometime in 2025 and still could, perhaps even this summer. Even though it's one of the most eagerly awaited new Taylor Sheridan shows that are in the works, there's still a lot we don't know about The Madison, beyond its cast and loose connection to the Yellowstone universe.

TCM Hosts Handprint And Footprint Ceremony Honoring Michelle Pfeiffer At TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

Yellowstone spinoff The Madison still doesn't have a release date

Michelle Pfeiffer has been confirmed to lead the cast as a character named Stacy Clyburn. The Madison revolves around the McIntosh family, who are said to originate from New York City before landing in central Montana to live in the Madison River valley. The cast also includes Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Matthew Fox, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, and Kevin Zegers.

The Madison has had a complicated history, as it was originally intended to be the Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey when all of the drama about Kevin Costner leaving the flagship series was going down. Ultimately, McConaughey isn't connected and Pfeiffer became the lead of the new spinoff. Even though its a spinoff, the exact relationship to the franchise isn't immediately known right now as Yellowstone characters haven't been confirmed to appear.

Production began on the series in later 2024, with filming beginning in Montana in September 2024 though October. Apparently, part of the show will take place in New York City, though those scenes were reportedly shot in Dallas, Texas. The Madison continued filming through November and wrapped by the middle of December 2024, which should secure the series a 2025 release date.

It's curious that the series wasn't part of the recent roundup of series with upcoming release windows under the Paramount umbrella. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the series, including whether it will air on the Paramount Network or stream exclusively on Paramount+. Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out when and where the series will premiere. Fingers crossed for a summer release window so we dive into the next chapter of Yellowstone.

Stay tuned for more Yellowstone news and updates from Show Snob!