You season 5 episode 7: Joe goes viral in the worst way possible for him, and I'm here for it (Review)

Things got pretty dramatic in the final moments of episode 6 of You season 5, and the next episode picks up where things are left off. Is this when Joe finally will have his downfall? Him killing Clayton is all over the Internet now. Here's what happens in episode 7, "#JoeGoldberg," on Netflix and our thoughts on it. SPOILERS BELOW.

#JoeGoldberg gets Joe in trouble

Joe is now trending all over social media, especially TikTok, and not in the way you want to be getting attention. Louise and her friends were catfishing Joe and the whole making him jealous with Clayton thing was a set up. Though Clayton may have gone too far and gotten both Louise and Joe angrier than planned. Either way, Dominique and Phoenix get it all live on video. And so, #JoeGoldberg begins.

We start to see some past characters pop up including Dottie, Love's mom, the Conrads who Joe held hostage in his glass cage in season 3, Paco from season 1 who's all grown up now, his former co-worker Ethan, and even Beck's older brother. Us viewers have never met him onscreen, but he speaks up about his thoughts on Joe too. This was a fun montage, though someone was definitely missing and that was Ellie, played by Jenna Ortega. I'm really disappointed she didn't pop up here, and hoping she still will make an appearance before the end of the season.

Louise is so frustrating though and it's clear she's fallen for Joe because she turns on her friends and tells the police that Joe was protecting her from Clayton and the whole thing was self-defense. Ugh, girl. You've been working to do this for years. Seriously!? What is it about Joe that keeps these women blinded?

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 502 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2024

Joe needs damage control with Maddie's help

Joe knows he needs to fix his image and so he blackmails Maddie into helping him. After all, he has the video of her killing Raegan and can expose what she did. You know, at first Maddie seemed like an annoying rich girl. But she's become more likable as the season has gone on and I actually feel bad for her. Hopefully she can get out of Joe's clutches. She suggests he go live with Kim Kraimer for damage control.

He does, and basically is fumbling it up at first. Which isn't surprising and it was kind of funny seeing that, not going to lie. However eventually, Joe has a bit of a breakdown and again, somehow he not only gets women on his side, but men as well. He speaks about Bronte and many of those tuning in turn on her.

It's a good but scary example of the power of the Internet and how people will act. Though angry and wanting revenge at first, Bronte texts Joe that she told the police he was protecting her, and that's when he turns lovey-dovey again. LOL. The way Joe goes from murder to love in an instant is just crazy.

You. Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in episode 501 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

Kate goes to Nadia for a team up

Finally, the end of You season 5 episode 7 sees some guy go after Bronte, probably a weirdo online who saw Joe's interview, though Joe is watching and stalking as he does best. He gets the man away from Bronte, but in turn handcuffs her as he takes her back to his apartment.

The big cliffhanger, but doesn't come as a huge shock since we saw a glimpse of her in the trailer, is the fact that Kate has taken Henry to London and away from Joe. She visits poor Nadia. Remember her from season 4? The girl Joe and Kate pinned Edward's murder on? Kate wants Nadia's help in taking Joe down. Is this the beginning of forming a group of all of Joe's victims, or will it just be Nadia and Kate?

Grading You season 5 episode 7

Overall You season 5 episode 7 honestly was one of the more interesting, if not the most interesting, episodes of the season so far. Unfortunately the story has just been really iffy and slow for me. It's taken seven episodes for things to really get interesting. The promotion for the final season focused on Joe's ghosts, but we haven't gotten that basically at all, except for in this episode.

We'll see if that will continue in the final stretch, or if that was it. I do like that the story goes back to Beck though, Joe's very first victim (that we knew about, there was his ex-girlfriend Candace before meeting Beck too) and the main love interest in season 1. Episode 7 exposed Joe in a way he's never been exposed before. But my fear is that he's going to get away with it, just like he always does. Episode grade level: B.

You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.