3 big questions we have as we prepare to say goodbye to You on Netflix

You season 5 is literally right around the corner. It's only a matter of hours now before the final season of the psychological drama on Netflix is available for us to devour. The 10-episode season drops on Thursday, April 24, 2025 and we're so ready to see how the story ends once and for all. Here's 3 big questions we have as we prepare to say goodbye to You.

What will Joe's fate be in You season 5?

The biggest question we're all wondering of course is what will Joe's fate be by the end of the series? How does it all end? Will Joe finally go to prison and will his crimes come to light? Perhaps people from his past will be able to take him down and kill him instead. There's also the possibility that he does not face any justice at all and continues to somehow get away with all he's done. There's lots of avenues for this to go.

For me personally, I want to see Joe locked up. Him dying is too easy for all the hurt and pain he's caused so many people over the years. He deserves to be in prison for the rest of his life. And if the writers decide to let him get away with it, then really why have we been watching this whole time? Hopefully it goes the way I want. I think that would be the most satisfying as a viewer.

You. Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in episode 407 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Which ghosts from his past will we see?

There's so many people who either know about Joe or have a very strong suspicion that he's a murderer. He doesn't know that Marienne is alive, but I'm sure she'll be one person coming back from his past. It doesn't make snese if she doesn't. The other main people who definitely know about him are husband and wife Sherry and Cary Conrad who spent so long in the cage and know all the horrors of Joe.

There's also Dr. Nicky from season 1 who Joe framed for Beck's death, Theo who Love had a little fling with in season 3, and Ellie from season 2 played by Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega. She's the one I, and many of us, are most looking forward to hopefully seeing. It would be truly disappointing if she didn't show up in You season 5. Even if it's brief. Joe's mom could even possibly show up. From what we know, she left him at a group home and has now started her own family. But she's still out there.

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Madeline Brewer as Bronte in episode 503 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

Who will die in the final season?

If the writers do choose to kill Joe in the end, I'm sure he's not going to go down without taking anyone else down with him. The main characters this season are his wife Kate, who is living a happily ever after with him right now. Though as seen in the trailer, Joe starts a relationship with a new gal, Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Will he try to get Kate out of his way when a new fixation arrives? Can Bronte escape the same fate all his other supposed loves have faced?

We're also meeting Kate's family including her brother Teddy, twin sisters Raegan and Maddie, and Raegan's husband Harrison. Anyone who gets in his way or starts to suspect him is taken down. So is Kate's family completely safe from him and his killer instinct? We'll find out soon.

You season 5 premieres Thursday, April 24, 2025 on Netflix.