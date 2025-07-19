You season 5 star disappointed by Emmys 2025 snub, and we agree

There's certainly a lot of impressive shows, actors, creatives, and more nominated at the 2025 Emmys this time around, and Netflix alone has gotten itself a good amount of attention with a number of its different programs. However when it comes to You season 5, which meets the eligibility period, there's one star who's disappointed by their snub. And we definitely agree!

Actress Anna Camp, who joined the psychological thriller's final season, took on the role of identical twins Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. The two are Katie's sisters, and became Joe Goldberg's sisters-in-law. Their stories were certainly complicated, and Camp does not have a twin in real life. She ended up playing both characters, and did so wonderfully!

You. (L to R) Anna Camp as Reagan Lockwood, Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Anna Camp as Maddie Lockwood in episode 502 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

There's the fact that Raegan has a husband and child and is cruel overall, while Maddie is more of a self-centered rich party girl though she has a kinder heart overall. When Joe ends up kidnapping and killing Raegan (well Maddie does it at the behest of Joe), he forces Maddie to impersonate her sister so no one gets suspicious that she's missing. Oh, and Maddie and Raegan's husband Harrison were having an affiar. Like I said, complicated.

So not only was Camp tasked with playing twins onscreen, which is no easy feat filming wise for an actor at all, she also had to play Maddie pretending to be Raegan for quite a few episodes. It was kind of like taking on the role of three characters at once. Crazy! So honestly, with the actress expressing on Instagram that she's disappointed she wasn't recognized for giving "one of the best performances" of her life at all in the Emmys nominations, we definitely can't fault her. Check out the social media post below.

The You season 5 star most likely would have been qualified to go up for a possible win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category. Those who did earn a place this year are Aimee Lou Wood, Natasha Rothwell, Julianne Nicholson, Katherine LaNasa, Carrie Coon, Patricia Arquette, and Parker Posey. She did go on to say that she's happy for the nominees and fellow actors, just that she's expressing her disappointment. Which we can completely understand.

Overall, Netflix has garnered multiple nominations in multiple categories including Outstanding Costumes for Bridgerton season 3, Stephen Graham for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie in Adolescence and Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; and Keri Russell for The Diplomat in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category.

All five seasons of You are streaming on Netflix. The 2025 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. For a full list of nominees, head over to the award show's website.

More Netflix news from Show Snob: