Younger creator open to a revival series after success on Netflix

Earlier this year, Netflix was able to replicate its Suits renaissance with another underrated cable television series. This time around, the TV Land comedy Younger made its way to Netflix for streaming in January 2025 and almost instantly became a streaming sensation. The show got a second life almost four years after coming to an end with its seventh and final season.

A number of things likely contributed to Younger becoming a success on Netflix. First of all, the series boasts seven seasons that are each 12 episodes. That's an 84-episode binge-watch in a time where viewers are looking for something much more substantial than the usual eight or 10 episodes every two years. The streamer also have the fan-favorite show a push to reach a broader audience.

Between its addition to Netflix in January to the last month, Younger's first season has logged over 2.4 billion views, with the rest of the seasons also attracting billions of views in the same timeframe. The novelty of a long-running show with nearly 100 episodes that was "new" to many people resulted in Younger finally getting its due. And it could even come back with a revival.

Younger revival series could happen in the future

In a new interview with Deadline, creator Darren Star, who also created Netflix's Emmy-nominated romantic comedy Emily in Paris and the HBO staple Sex and the City, spoke about the show's success on Netflix. He also addressed the potential for a revival series given its unprecedented rise in popularity this year. While nothing's in the works, it's also not off the table.

"I would do some sort of revival. It’s something I would be very excited to pursue, and just in these conversations I’ve had with the cast, it’s something they would be excited to do if the timing was right for everyone. I have to say, the cast had the most amazing chemistry with each other, and it was a real, delightful experience for all of us to make that show together," Star said.

Star mentioned that he hasn't yet been approached to revive Younger for some kind of continuation series. (He's a little busy with Emily in Paris season 5, as well as two shows in development: Uncorked at Netflix and Climbing in Heels at Peacock.) Still, he would be open to coming back and joked that it could be called Older. He also gave an idea of where Liza would be today.

According to Star, he sees Liza running the publishing company as editor-in-chief after being promoted by Charles. While mulling over this concept, Star admitted that there's "a lot of story; there’s a new chapter for those characters." However, he didn't reveal who Liza ended up with, insisting that he left the season 7 ending open-ended without a "definitive choice."

There's no doubt that there's a hunger for feel-good shows like Younger, but it's unclear whether a revival series needs to be the solution to that problem. The show becoming popular on Netflix isn't an indication that more episodes need to be made. It's a validation that the show was good in its own right. It's deserving of this moment and should be an inspiration to upcoming streaming comedies.

