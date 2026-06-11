Your Friends and Neighbors boss teases the Easter egg fans haven't picked up on

While we wait for Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 to arrive on Apple TV next year, it's time for fans to look back on the events of season 2 and its finale to keep unpacking what could happen for Coop. His troubles haven't ended in the least, as his kidnapper's still at large and possibly breathing down his neck to strike again, and Mel has intuited that he's keeping some serious secrets.

In the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale, Coop was joined by Barney and Nick in the worst car ride of their lives. Ashe's presumed dead body reanimated and attacked them, leading the car to swerve right into a lake. In the end, Ashe did die and they covered up his death, but will they actually get away with covering up Ashe's death, which they didn't actually cause?

While speaking with Variety and unpacking the season 2 finale, series creator and showrunner Jonathan Tropper hinted at an Easter egg that he doesn't believe people have caught onto. He revealed that the phrase "this is what happens," which is the pilot episode's title and something Coop says from time to time, could be hint at where the story goes in season 3 (and maybe beyond).

"There’s a phrase that gets used in both seasons: 'This is what happens.' There’s a little more to that than people realize," Tropper teased without going into further detail about the phrase. Those four words come back again in the season 2 finale as Mel sits down at her computer to begin writing her new book. She types those words to get started, but what could they mean?

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

When you break it down, "this is what happens" is a matter of fact statement alluding toward something being inevitable or just plainly laying out a series of events. In context of the show, there's a touch of cynicism baked into those words. "What happens" is the result of a cause and effect of questionable choices made out of survival or keeping up appearances.

Coop's kidnapper will be revealed in Your Friends and Neighbors season 3

It's unclear exactly how "this is what happens" can offern any insight or teases into what could be in the cards for the story, but now that Mel has adopted the phrase, it's obvious that it's going to play a bigger part in the future. After all, do we even know when Coop's narration is taking place? Who he's recounting these events and experiences to? Why he's sharing them at all?

Tropper was much more forthright with other hints about Your Friends and Neighbors season 3, including whether the identity of who actually kidnapped Coop will be revealed. After being thrown into a van and tied up in a warehouse, Coop was convinced that Ashe and his associates were somehow behind the threat on his life, but all parties denied responsibility.

In the season 2 finale, Coop learns that Cricket Birch could still be an enemy to look out for in the future. Tropper isn't giving away any spoilers, but on the subject of Coop's kidnapper, the showrunner offered this certainty: "There will be further clarity on that in season 3." Perhaps one of the many new recurring stars joining the cast will somehow be involved with Birch.

Unfortunately, the threats on Coop on the people he loves might not be over in season 3. He has worked overtime to make sure that his family remains safe, but Tropper isn't ruling out any specific character in this world and doesn't think anyone is "safe." He told Variety, "I certainly don’t consider anybody off limits." That's definitely a scary thought to mull over going into season 3!