Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 is happening and we've got 3 exciting updates

The wild follow-up season of Apple TV's crime dramedy Your Friends and Neighbors has come to an end with a finale that will stay in our minds all summer long. Leading up to the season 2 finale, the series didn't pull any punches and went for broke with a shocking twist that digs the dangerous crime hole deeper for Coop. He's not getting out of this mess any time soon, especially not in season 3.

After the end of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, fans don't have to worry about the show's fate. Apple TV already renewed the hit drama for season 3 months before the second season even premiered. That's not even the best news about the upcoming third season. We already know some exciting details about the new season, including filming and casting updates.

Once you have finished picking your jaw up off the floor after the season 2 finale, we're sharing three early updates about Your Friends and Neighbors season 3. Beware of spoilers!

Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 already started filming

Whenever the latest season of our favorite shows end and we already know that another season is on the way, the most obvious question on our minds is when the next season premieres. Well, we have an idea of when Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 could begin rolling out on Apple TV and that's because the cast and crew have already started filming the new episodes.

Production on the show's third season was said to have kicked off in May 2026 in New York and Connecticut. Based on past filming schedules for the show, production should be completed later this summer, but don't expect the episodes to premiere this year. Apple TV will likely maintain the show's annual cycle and look to keep to its April premiere date in 2027.

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

There won't be a big time jump this time

After the first season ended, we didn't pick back up in real time when season 2 premiered. There was about one year of time in between the season 1 revelations about Coop being exonerated and Sam taking the fall for framing him for her husband's death. According to new updates from the creator, we will reconnect with the characters in season 3 without much time having elapsed.

Your Friends and Neighbors showrunner Jonathan Tropper told The Hollywood Reporter that the third season will have "much more of a direct continuation" with season 2 compared to that of the previous season. Tropper also hints the next season will drops us back into Westmont Village "very shortly" after the season 2 conclusion, which took place on Father's Day.

Hoon Lee and Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Two bigs stars join the season 3 cast

Here's where the spoilers come into play, so look away if you haven't finished season 2! Your Friends and Neighbors welcomed James Marsden to the cast as the bold and dangerous businessman Owen Ashe, who quickly blackmails Coop for robbing his house. But by the ending of the season, Ashe ends up dead and after a chaotic fight, his body was disposed of in his car at the bottom of a lake.

However, season 3 already has two major stars set to take Ashe's place. Michelle Monaghan will appear in as a new series regular whose name isn't known but is believed to be a new love interest for Coop. Joshua Jackson also boarded season 3 in a major recurring role, though details also weren't shared about his character. There's potential for more casting updates to be announced.

Could either of these characters be related or have some kind of connection to Ashe? It's not impossible that someone from his family or another person somewhat close to him could come to town after his body is inevitably discovered. The season 2 finale hinted that an innocent stranger fishing on the lake might uncover Ashe's body, but how could the story continue and with whom?

Stay tuned for more Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 news and updates!