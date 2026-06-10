Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 cast adds The Flash, Saved By the Bell, and 90210 stars

The second season might have just ended with a jaw-dropping finale cliffhanger, but we already have some enticing news about Your Friends and Neighbors season 3. In case you were worried that we wouldn't be returning to Westmont Village for a new chapter of Coop's continued crime world mess, Apple TV renewed the hit comedy-drama for another season, and it's currently in the works.

While fans are surely counting down the days until the season 3 premiere so we can discover exactly who Coop's new enemy is and what Mel writes in her book (I know I am!), we're learning more details about the upcoming season. After gaining two huge stars for major roles, the Your Friends and Neighbors cast just grew again with the addition of four new recurring players.

Deadline reports that Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 has cast Sydney Lemmon, Rick Cosnett, Mitchell Hoog, and Gillian Zinser for recurring roles in the now in-production season. Unfortunately, Apple TV isn't opening up on specific characters details. No names or descriptions have been revealed about who this group is playing, but luckily, the actors are all familiar faces.

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Rick Cosnett is perhaps best known for his role in The CW's superhero series The Flash, in which he played Eddie Thawne for the first season and multiple guest appearances thereafter. The actor has also appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Quantico, 911, Doctor Odyssey, and Apple TV's Palm Royale. Sydney Lemmon recently appeared in Love Story as Lauren Bessette and A24's The Drama and also has credits in Fear the Walking Dead, Succession, Helstrom, The Good Fight, and Evil.

Mitchell Hoog, who's among the younger cast additions in the group, hinting toward a possible storyline with Hunter or Tori, previously starred in Peacock's Saved By the Bell reboot series. For two seasons, he played Mac Morris, the son of original series characters Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. Hoog has also appeared in the films Harriet, Freaky, and Gunslingers.

Finally, rounding out this batch of new Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 recurring stars is Gillian Zinser. Television fans likely know her best as laid back surfer girl Ivy Sullivan from The CW's 90210 reboot series. Zinser starred in the series for three seasons before leaving ahead of the fifth and final season. The actress has also appeared in the horror movie Smile and shows like Southland, Blindspot, Stumptown, and I'm a Virgo.

Clearly, we have a talented group joining the show's main cast, which also now includes Michelle Monaghan in season 3. The Apple TV series also gained the talents of Joshua Jackson, who won't be in the main cast but will have a major recurring role throughout the season. Along with Jon Hamm, the full main cast, apart from James Marsden, is expected to return: Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 3 began filming in May 2026, before the second season finished airing on Apple TV. The season is expected to wrap production later this summer for a premiere sometime in 2027, likely again in the spring. Apple TV isn't sharing plot details, but the new season will pick up shortly after the events of season 2 as Coop remains on the hook for Ashe's money after his death and could be a target for a separate enemy. Maybe we just met his new enemies?