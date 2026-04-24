Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 recap: Coop will never learn

In last week's episode of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2, the game completely changed for Coop. After being caught by Ashe, Coop ended up falling into Ashe's blackmail trap and becoming beholden to his financial schemes. Now, Coop has to balance his already dangerous moonlighting gig with another dangerous and illegal scheme in the daylight.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 4 begins not with Coop but with Mel once again waking up drenched in sweat from perimenopause. She takes a shower and changes her bed sheets, returning underneath them for extra sleep. But she's interrupted by construction noises outside and finds trees being cut down in her backyard. It's always something lately.

After an awkward morning with Hunter being picked up by Tori, Mel has another interaction with her neighbor Brie, who took Mel's bag of dog poop as a sign to build a wall between their homes. She tries to smooth things over, but that ship has sailed. During a meeting with Lu, Coop drops off a number of expensive gifts from new clients and gets a warning about pulling double duty.

He's honest with Lu about being blackmailed to manage Ashe's dirty money, and she gives him hope that he can decide this blackmail's expiration date. She doesn't know Ashe, though. Elena confronts Coop about blowing her off and being cagey. Since Tori skipped tennis practice, Coop forces her to play poker with him and Ali. He also pushes her to make up with her mom before Passover seder.

James Marsden in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Passover seder reintroduces Sam into the community

During music class, Ali finally makes her students know that she's not a pushover, which is more than can be said about what's happening at Barney's house. Grace's mother is throwing away all of the junk food in their fridge to keep Grace's pregnancy healthy. The Cooper family reunites at seder, but Tori walks away from Mel when she waves hello. Mel also isn't thrilled that Coop is giving Tori space to move through what she's dealing with, which could also include quitting tennis.

Tori overhears Mel talking to her friends about her, and that certainly doesn't help ease the tension. Ashe and Sam arrive, igniting chatter from the rest of the women. Sam attempts to make a hasty exit, but Ashe convinces her to stay. The fact that she's Ashe's plus one hits all of the women with wild shock. Coop learns that there's already rumors about him shopping around a massive investment. Ashe interrupts the uncomfortable moment and keeps him by his side for dinner.

It's by far the most charged collection of people around one table, but the dinner begins civilly, which could be because the wine is flowing. Sam tries to make small talk with some of her former friends at the bar before approaching them about an opportunity with a new listing. Suddenly, she's once again important to the community. Amped up on the rush of excitement, Sam pulls Ashe into a bathroom to have sex. Mel, who is very drunk, walks outside to avoid talking to Sam.

Perhaps better for her, Tori follows her outside to talk (and cut her off from the wine). Well, maybe they won't get to have that conversation. Tori called her drunk mom a ride home, which arrives just as she falls into a bush and Tori calls her pathetic. The next morning, Mel tries to exit her driveway, but a truck from one of Brie's workers is blocking the entrance. Fueled by rage, she closes the truck bed and speeds off. This war, and the one with Tori, isn't going to end well at all.

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop makes Ashe's investment, but there's still strings attached

During Ali's latest performance, Coop talks with his dad about the situation with Tori, but his dad is more worried about Coop. Oh, if only he knew. Coop leaves the restaurant early for a new heist with Elena. While he walks through the house, he talks with Elena about the Tori situation, too. He breaks into a locked room in Gretchen and Hari's home and finds cases of Ozempic and fillers, but he finds what he's looking for, which is expensive binoculars, a camera, and more.

He ignores a call from Ashe at first, but when he calls back, he can't ignore it anymore. He picks up the call and hears an irate Ashe, screaming about his money. He's drunk, high on cocaine, and angry about waiting for his investment, demanding Coop to be at his house in 15 minutes. Coop aborts the break-in and now he's dealing with angry Elena, too. He arrives at Ashe's to loud music but Ashe nowhere to be found. Finally, he stumbles into the kitchen making jokes.

Ashe worries that Coop's "jerking him around" with his investment, but he insists that he's patiently trying to land him the best deal to get into the Excelsior fund. It's a waiting game and he's winning. Ashe is impressed and forces Coop to get high with him, which Coop regrets the next morning. When he finds Tori bed-rotting and trying to skip school, he almost gives in but thinks better of it and forces her to go to school. More straight talk comes from Grace to Mel about moving on about Sam.

While curled up in bed after sex, Sam asks Ashe about the bullets he wears on a necklace. He explains that he has been shot twice and he wears them as a reminder that no one can kill him. When he tries to give her a drone as a gift to her sons, she tells him it's too soon for their lives to intersect like that. At his office, Coop receives a visit from Liv with a push from Jack about Ashe's investment. He's going to have to make a decision soon.

Sam appears to take the for sale sign down from her old home, seemingly looking to keep her roots in Westmont Village given her fruitful new career path. With some liquid courage, Barney stands up to Grace's mother and sets boundaries. Coop meets with Jack, who drives a hard bargain about striking a deal, but Coop drives an even harder bargain about investing in the Excelsior fund. He gets what Ashe wants, but he's still not off the hook and likely never will be.