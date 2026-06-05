Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale recap: Coop faces the strange and a new enemy

It's been a wild buildup to get to the Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 finale, but the after the craziest twist yet, the season officially comes to an end. In last week's episode, Coop actively pursues a way out of his deal with Ashe in order to free himself, his friends, and his family, which leads to the truth coming out and Ashe causing his own death. Another mess that needs to be cleaned up.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 episode 10 picks up right where we left off as Barney knocks the fire director off the wall to prevent the fire department from coming and confirms that Ashe is dead. Nick wants to call 911, but Barney and Coop disagree. Barney suggests calling a lawyer, and Coop refuses to become involved with Ashe's death and risk jail time again. Before they can agree on anything, Nick storms out. He quickly returns inside and they mull over what to do.

Together, they decide to clean up the house and get rid of Ashe's body. Coop realizes that Ashe also has an extensive security camera setup in his house and disposes of the footage. The guilt about Delilah, Ashe's daughter, waking up without a father washes over them. While they're moving Ashe's body, Sam catches them from the front door. Well, that changes things.

She rushes away, not wanting to be complicit. Coop rushes after her to explain, but she doesn't want to know because she'll be complicit. She freaks out realizing that once again, she'll be a suspect. Finally, they sit down and he explains the whole situation. Sam suggests burying him in a dug-up pool on a nearby property since the concrete will be poured the next week. Can it be that easy?

Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop, Barney, and Nick dispose of Ashe's dead body

Nick, Coop, and Barney transport Ashe's dead body in his car, but on the way, Barney notices that Ashe's eyes shoot open. Surprise, Ashe is alive! He immediately punches Barney in the face, going straight for the attack. Ashe kicks a window open and holds Barney outside, then wraps a seatbelt around Coop's neck. The chaos causes Nick's to drive erratically and swerve to avoid hitting deer. The car drives right into a nearby lake, but only Coop, Barney, and Nick make it out of the car.

While sitting on the rocks, they wonder if the mess could end here since his death wouldn't be traced back to them. He got high and crashed his car. However, Coop realizes that Ashe is in the backseat. They dive back into the water to move Ashe's body to the driver's seat. With their mission accomplished, they begin the long walk back to Ashe's house to drive their cars away.

Two weeks later, the town begins to talk about Ashe's disappearance. Murder, suicide, and simply vanishing are all leading theories among the men in the sauna. Apparently, the FBI has started to investigate. While the guys chatter, Nick's guilt looks to be eating him alive. He pretends the sauna's too hot and walks out. Coop and Barney share glances as the gossip continues.

Coop talks to Delilah, who admits she hasn't cried since her dad disappeared, and Coop assures her that however she's feeling is normal. Delilah's certain that he's dead and Coop offers a few more words of wisdom about fathers before she hugs him goodbye. Hunter cries after parting from Delilah with a kiss. Coop visits Sam and catches her putting a for sale sign up at her house and does his best to convince her not to leave town. Sam also reveals she found Ali.

Hoon Lee and Jon Hamm in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Coop and Ali reconnect before Father's Day

Back at home, Coop begins the process of returning Ashe's money. The next day, Mel visits her publisher in the city, but she doesn't get good news. Her editor calls the pages she turned in boring and suggests writing about what she went through in the aftermath of Coop's arrest instead of menopause. She refuses to write a book about her family and "true crime" as her editor calls it.

Despite Barney and Coop's pressure, Nick's hesitant to move any of Ashe's investments out of fear that it could cause a smoke alarm. Elena meets with them, also in need of money still, but they can't move the money until Ashe turns up. Barney's not happy to hear that Coop moved the $600 million, and Elena's furious that Coop had access to that much money. She's also noticed that something's wrong with Nick and doesn't believe the way that they write it off.

Coop has a nightmare about Ashe waking up in his car underwater, but don't worry, that didn't actually happen. He drives to the apartment address Sam gave him and finds Ali. She invites him in when she notices he's not doing well and he vents while lying on her couch. Ali tells him it's his time to face the strange. He crashes at her place for the night for comfort (and it's very late). In the morning, Coop joins the town at the country club for a Father's Day celebration.

Gordy approaches Coop and admits that he's having an affair, which Coop already knows and admits as much. Coop advises him to stop having an affair and get a divorce, but Gordy thinks he's in love with Diane. Honestly, for once, Coop has rather good advice. Barney checks on Nick to talk him down from his guilt spiral. Despite his best efforts, Nick fires Barney.

Aimee Carrero in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Elena stages a break-in and Mel becomes suspicious of Coop

Tori stresses about everyone at the club knowing about her DUI and gossiping. Coop assures her that it will blow over and talks her through her regret about passing over college. While he's being a good father, he's forced to break up a fight between Nick and Barney. While leaving, Grace knows that Barney's lying to her when he explains what happened with Nick. He wants to talk to her about it at home, but she kicks him out.

Elena made a deal with Felix to steal items from Nick's house, and he arrives with friends and quickly starts making a mess of things while robbing the place. He punches her in the face to make the staged break-in look "real." Coop takes Mel and the kids bowling in honor of his dad. He and Mel chat about "scaling back," and she admits she would if he were to tell her the truth. Coop receives a visit outside the bowling from DeMille, who suggests that he knows Ashe won't be coming back and Coop had something to do with it.

DeMille gives Ashe a flash drive with a video of him on it and reveals he's wiring Ashe's money back to him. Coop brings up his kidnapping in the van, and DeMille insists he had nothing to do with it. Cricket Birch could be his enemy. From inside the building, Mel watches the exchange. Later, she gains inspiration and writes "This is what happens" in a new book draft. Out on the lake, a man fishing feels a tug on his line, and it seems when season 3 begins, Ashe's body will have been discovered.