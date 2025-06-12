Euphoria star addresses uncertain future of the show past season 3

It's been a long time coming, but Euphoria season 3 finally started filming earlier this year and will be on its way to our screens next year. A number of unfortunate and unforeseen delays pushed back the latest season of the Emmy Award-winning HBO teen drama series, but the cast and crew reunited on set to film the season everyone has been waiting literal years for. But how much longer will Euphoria last beyond season 3?

Because the show had been in limbo for so long, many began to wonder if season 3 would even happen at all, but those worries went away once cameras started rolling at long last. Euphoria will inevitably be a bit different in season 3 since some characters fans have known and loved since season 1 won't be back and a number of new cast members have joined the fold. One of those original cast members recently addressed the show's future.

Back in February, one of the HBO bosses suggested that Euphoria season 3 could be the final season of the series. HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi mentioned that "it's been discussed" that this will be the last chapter, something that fans saw coming. But series star Eric Dane opened up to Variety about his desire to keep making the show past this upcoming season, while also admitting that he's not sure what the future holds.

Eric Dane in Euphoria season 2 on HBO | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Eric Dane doesn't know how long Euphoria will last

While chatting with Variety about his upcoming Prime Video action drama series Countdown, which is led by Jensen Ackles, Dane was asked if he wished that Euphoria would continue past the current third season they're filming. The actor insisted that he would stay with the show "until the wheels fall off" and confessed he doesn't know the show's fate since getting the cast and crew together to film this new season "takes a heroic effort."

Here's what Dane said to Variety about the future of Euphoria:

"I will ride that show until the wheels fall off. I don’t know what the fate of the show is. I do know that it takes a heroic effort to put it together. If all the elements are going to be there to keep going, I would work on it as long as they’ll have me." —Eric Dane

Even though it's apparently been discussed internally that season 3 could be the last hurrah, perhaps there's still hope that Euphoria could somehow continue. It's unclear how that would be possible and if viewers would actually want to see some sort of iteration that likely wouldn't include the young main cast, who have each shot to superstardom and have been hard at work building lucrative film careers. Honestly, it's unimaginable that Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney would return again.

In a lot of ways, those wheels Dane mentioned have already started to fall off. Prior to Euphoria season 3 beginning production, the show gained more than a few headlines that alleged behind-the-scenes challenges and creative differences that nearly upended the series altogether. Thankfully, those challenges and differences were overcome, but Dane's right about heroic effort. It's probably for the best if the show went out with a bang rather than overstaying its welcome.

Euphoria season 3 premieres sometime in 2026 on HBO.