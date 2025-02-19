Zero Day release date, time, and what the Netflix political thriller is all about

Robert De Niro is one of the most known actors in film, and now he's bringing his talents to the small screen in Zero Day on Netflix! In his first major role on television, the actor is not just taking on any character. But he's playing the President of the United States. The new series drops on the streamer soon, so when can you start tuning in?

Zero Day premieres Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. There's a total of six episodes. I mean, if you want to stay up late then that's your choice. However this is a pretty heavy show, so it's going to need all your focus. Unless you're a night owl, you might want to wait until much later in the day to watch.

But, it's not just us in the U.S. who get to enjoy the upcoming political thriller. The series will be available worldwide where Netflix is available. Check out all the global release times below so you know exactly when to start streaming:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Melbourne, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST

Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Angela Bassett as President Mitchell in Episode 101 of Zero Day. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What is Zero Day on Netflix about?

This isn't your typical political drama. It's also a conspiracy thriller! If that's your thing, then the show is one you'll definitely enjoy. According to Netflix, De Niro portrays "beloved and highly respected former" president George Mullen. When there's a nationwide cyberattack that costs lives, he leads an investigation to figure out what's going on while also "battling his own personal demons."

Co-creator Noah Oppenheim shared that the story explored throughout the six episodes also focuses on the cost of power, the challenges that brings to those who are in charge, and the effects of all of that pressure on their families and personal lives as well. To me, this sounds like it's not only a political and conspiracy thriller, but also a character study of sorts too. And that definitely piques my interest! Check out the official synopsis and trailer below:

"Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?"

Other than De Niro, there's more star-studded cast you'll see in Zero Day. Those include Angela Bassett as current U.S. president Evelyn Mitchell; Jesse Plemons as George's former aide Roger Carlson; Lizzy Caplan as George's daughter and congressional representative Alexandra Mullen; Joan Allen as George's wife and current "nominee to the federal bench" Sheila Mullen; Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine as speaker of the house Richard Dreyer; and more.

Political thrillers have been gaining a good audience on Netflix with shows like The Night Agent and The Recruit. I don't know if this one will do just as well, but it definitely has that potential thanks to the story and its star-studded cast!

Zero Day premieres Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.