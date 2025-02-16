10 best drama shows like Succession about powerful families

If you love the wild drama of Succession, these 10 TV shows are right up your alley!

Just wrapping up its amazing run on HBO, Succession was one of the biggest hits of the network. It revolved around the Roys, a family of beyond-rich business tycoons seeking more power. That led to scores of backstabbing and dark comedy of this truly dysfunctional family trying to work together.

The show was a huge hit, with multiple Emmy Awards for its cast and Best Drama, among other accolades. It’s over now, but thankfully, there are plenty of shows like it for folks who enjoy tales set in the world of high finance and often involving bickering to the point of murdering families. So, if you like Succession, add these shows to your binge list for the same wicked vibes!

Dallas

There have been so many primetime soap operas, yet few have ever hit the heights of success as the 1978-1991 CBS mainstay. The reason for its popularity can be summed up in three words: J.R. Ewing. Magnificently played by Larry Hagman, J.R. was the archetype of so many TV anti-heroes, a scheming villain viewers loved to hate.

The episode of him being shot and the fallout was the most-watched TV episode ever for years. The supporting cast of Patrick Duffy, Linda Grey, and more supplied more fun, with the show expanding in scope as it went. But it was always J.R. that made fans want to keep watching and that included the short-lived 2012-15 TNT revival. Succession wouldn’t exist without Dallas, making it a must-see.

Yellowstone

The most obvious pick on the list, Yellowstone premiered at the same time as Succession and even wilder in many ways. The Paramount Network sensation stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, whose ranch is practically its own city in Montana. John has to face the challenges of progress taking away his classic cowboy way of life but still fighting for control. That includes from his own kids.

The soap opera dynamics are on display alongside a good cast. The highlight is Kelly Reilly as John’s daughter, Beth, a tough-as-nails conniver who’s always ready to help her family out. The show had some wild turns, and that included the behind-the-scenes drama of Costner’s exit. It began its own TV franchise and plans for a sequel show, yet any Succession fan will find a lot in common with this series.

Dynasty

The CW revival of the classic 1980s soap actually name-dropped Succession when lead character Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) noted, “That show is a comic book; this is real life.” That was a tongue-in-cheek line, given how crazy this series could get. The saga of the Carringtons and their constant backstabbing was highlighted by fun dialogue and a fine cast handling some plot changes.

Gillies is the best part with her wicked one-liners, while the rest of the cast backs her up well. There are some nicely done romances and truly surprising twists, and the fact it’s all played for camp makes it pure fun. Its five-season run is one of The CW’s better later-era shows, and for those wanting a lighter take on Succession-like dynamics, Dynasty is a great watch.

Billions

This Showtime hit is set in the world of high finance and boasts two great leads. Damien Lewis plays Bobby Axelrod, a wealthy hedge fund manager who is always seeking to expand his wealth and power. Paul Giamatti is Chuck Rhodes, the federal attorney investigating Bobby’s actions. Linking them is Chuck's wife, Wendy (Maggie Sif), who also works for Bobby. The conflict between the two men leads to some great acting showdowns while also debating the law vs. wealth.

It’s great that both men are shown to have their flaws and each thinks they’re in the right. The backstabbing in both the firm and the federal offices is plentiful to spark much of the drama. A terrific turn is when the pair team up against a mutual foe, showing just how alike they really are. The show uses the financial world setting quite well and still pretty timely to be a show perfect for any Succession fan.

Industry

HBO’s best successor to Succession, Industry has built up a good following in its run. Set at a London investment bank, it spotlights a group of young graduates determined to land a job there. At first bound together, the gang soon breaks apart as their desire for their dream job leads to double-crossing and open cheating to get ahead.

The show gets better with each season as the characters become more ruthless, secrets are revealed, and it is fascinating to see how willing they are to compromise any ethics for this job. The London setting proves the British are just as duplicitous as any culture and helps this show be a standout.

The Righteous Gemstones

Shifting to more comedic, The Righteous Gemstones is a delightful show thanks to creator/star Danny McBride. He’s one of the three children of Eli Gemstone (a top-notch John Goodman), a family of wealthy evangelist pastors. The comedy comes from the family preaching good, wholesome values to the masses while doing anything to keep their opulent lifestyles going.

The show is a wicked satire and some hilarious situations abound. We’ve got Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson, and the always-reliable Walton Goggins providing more uproarious moments. This may be a pure comedy but the sight of a family squabbling for wealth and power will appeal to Succession fans for sure.

Riches

Slipping under the radar is this British series, which aired on Prime Video. Riches tells of the Richards family, whose patriarch, Stephen, built a powerful cosmetics empire out of nothing. When he suffers a stroke, it brings back his long-estranged son and daughter, who, to the shock of everyone, inherit everything. That sets up a fight with the other half of the family.

The show has the same sort of gripping drama as Succession, with the added touch of openly addressing issues of race and class. The Richards family has had to fight twice as hard to get ahead because of their race, and the show doesn’t shy from that amid some great drama. It sadly only lasted one season, but it is well worth tracking down for a different take on this sort of drama.

The White Lotus

A dramedy about the rich living wicked lives? Just add an exotic locale and you’re set for this HBO anthology hit. Each season looks at a lavish resort whose guests come for a good time and soon become involved in conflicts, drama, and death. Each season boasts a fantastic all-star cast, with the highlight being Jennifer Coolidge in a deserving Emmy-winning performance.

The way the show unfolds, bouncing around the timeline and slowly unfolding its central mystery is addictive. It’s just as fun watching the characters develop and uncovering their various secrets. With season 3 on its way, it’s no better time to check into The White Lotus and see why it’s been topping lists of the best shows around.

Empire

It may have become more infamous for its off-screen drama, but that shouldn’t take away from the sensation Empire was when it began. The Fox series shattered ratings records to be a monster success thanks to its cast and plot line. Terrence Howard is Lucius Lyon, a record label mogul facing three sons who all want to take over. Enter his ex-wife Cookie (a fabulous Taraji P. Henson), who is fresh out of prison and wants back her stake in the company.

From there, we’re in for a roller coaster of a family feud alongside some stellar original music. We get some big-name guest stars (Marisa Tomei, Demi Moore, Forest Whitaker), but the leads are stellar, and it never shies away from the violence. The ending (affected by the COVID-19 pandemic) was a bit of a letdown, but before that, Empire was a must-watch television and a family struggle that made Succession look low-key.

The Fall of The House of Usher

Combine noted horror master Mike Flanagan with the works of Edgar Allen Poe and a dose of Succession-like drama and you’ve got this gripping 2023 Netflix series. The title refers to the Ushers, a family who have gotten away with literal murder for years, running a corrupt empire involving pharmaceuticals and making people addicts. But as the show opens, all the children have died in strange accidents, with their father (Bruce Greenwood) sharing how and why.

The show has a nice format, with each episode focusing on a different Usher child and their brutal fate, while Greenwood details their rise to power. It all revolves around a mysterious woman (a captivating Carla Gugino) and a dark deal made long ago. The gothic horror unfolds well as seeing this family get what they deserve is enthralling to watch. It may not be pleasant, yet what could happen if a powerful family ticks off a force more dangerous than they are.

